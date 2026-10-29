Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diwali special airs October 31, 2026, featuring comedic sketches.

Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is gearing up for a star-studded Diwali special that marks Mira Kapoor's much-anticipated television debut. Joining her on the comedy couch are husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, bringing explosive laughs, unscripted sibling leg-pulling, and candid household secrets to the festive episode.

Mira Rajput's Reaction To 'Udta Punjab'

Shahid revisits the exact moment Mira witnessed his dark, volatile transformation as Tommy Singh in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab. Recounting the hilarious screening room memory, Shahid shares, “Jab Udta Punjab complete hui, toh edit room mein aapko dekhne ke liye bulate hain. Mira was sitting right next to me, and as soon as the film ended, she went and sat on the other side of the sofa. [When Udta Punjab got completed, they called us to the edit room to watch it. Mira was sitting right next to me, and as soon as the film ended, she went and sat on the other side of the sofa.]"

Seizing the comedic opening instantly, Kapil leaves the entire room in hysterics by quipping, “Agar Kabir Singh dekh ke hoti, toh ye toh bhaag hi jaati! [If she had watched Udta Punjab before the wedding, she would have definitely run away.]"

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Diaper Duties To Indulgent Parenting

The conversation then steers toward the Kapoor brothers' equation, with Shahid playfully taking credit for raising Ishaan. “Bachpan mein maine iske diaper badle hain. Ki budhaape mein ye mere diaper badal de. [I have changed his diapers in his childhood. So that in old age, he changes my diapers.]"

When Archana Puran Singh asks Mira if Shahid is an indulgent parent, Mira agrees, saying, "Yes, extremely," before clarifying, “Bachhon ko bigadte hain, but not in a bad way. [He spoils the kids, but not in a bad way.]”

Shahid instantly mocks the contradiction, asking, “Ki bike tez chalate hain, but safe rider hain. Bachhon ko bigadte hain, but not in a bad way. What is this? [Like someone drives a bike fast, but is a safe rider. He spoils the kids, but not in a bad way. What is this?]”

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Beyond the Kapoor family revelations, the episode embraces full holiday chaos with comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda dropping by in an exaggerated sketch, playing obnoxious, uninvited relatives who crash Diwali celebrations. The Diwali special episode featuring the Kapoor trio streams globally on Netflix on October 31 at 8:00 PM.