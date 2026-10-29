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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMira Kapoor Shifted Seats After Watching Shahid Kapoor In ‘Udta Punjab’; Kapil Sharma Cracks ‘Kabir Singh’ Joke

Mira Kapoor Shifted Seats After Watching Shahid Kapoor In ‘Udta Punjab’; Kapil Sharma Cracks ‘Kabir Singh’ Joke

On Mira Rajput's TV debut on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Shahid Kapoor recalled her hilarious reaction to 'Udta Punjab', while Kapil joked she would have run away before marriage.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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  • Diwali special airs October 31, 2026, featuring comedic sketches.

Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 is gearing up for a star-studded Diwali special that marks Mira Kapoor's much-anticipated television debut. Joining her on the comedy couch are husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, bringing explosive laughs, unscripted sibling leg-pulling, and candid household secrets to the festive episode.

Mira Rajput's Reaction To 'Udta Punjab'

Shahid revisits the exact moment Mira witnessed his dark, volatile transformation as Tommy Singh in Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab. Recounting the hilarious screening room memory, Shahid shares, “Jab Udta Punjab complete hui, toh edit room mein aapko dekhne ke liye bulate hain. Mira was sitting right next to me, and as soon as the film ended, she went and sat on the other side of the sofa. [When Udta Punjab got completed, they called us to the edit room to watch it. Mira was sitting right next to me, and as soon as the film ended, she went and sat on the other side of the sofa.]"

Seizing the comedic opening instantly, Kapil leaves the entire room in hysterics by quipping, “Agar Kabir Singh dekh ke hoti, toh ye toh bhaag hi jaati! [If she had watched Udta Punjab before the wedding, she would have definitely run away.]"

Also Read: Jafar Panahi Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Iran; Faces 2-Year Social Media And Travel Ban

Diaper Duties To Indulgent Parenting

The conversation then steers toward the Kapoor brothers' equation, with Shahid playfully taking credit for raising Ishaan. “Bachpan mein maine iske diaper badle hain. Ki budhaape mein ye mere diaper badal de. [I have changed his diapers in his childhood. So that in old age, he changes my diapers.]"

When Archana Puran Singh asks Mira if Shahid is an indulgent parent, Mira agrees, saying, "Yes, extremely," before clarifying, “Bachhon ko bigadte hain, but not in a bad way. [He spoils the kids, but not in a bad way.]

Shahid instantly mocks the contradiction, asking, “Ki bike tez chalate hain, but safe rider hain. Bachhon ko bigadte hain, but not in a bad way. What is this? [Like someone drives a bike fast, but is a safe rider. He spoils the kids, but not in a bad way. What is this?]

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Shikhar Pahariya Took A Break From London College After Sridevi’s Death

Beyond the Kapoor family revelations, the episode embraces full holiday chaos with comedians Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda dropping by in an exaggerated sketch, playing obnoxious, uninvited relatives who crash Diwali celebrations. The Diwali special episode featuring the Kapoor trio streams globally on Netflix on October 31 at 8:00 PM.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I watch The Great Indian Kapil Show's Diwali special?

The Diwali special episode streams globally on Netflix. It will be available on October 31, 2026, at 8:00 PM IST.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Oct 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mira Rajput Ishaan Khatter Shahid Kapoor Netflix The Great Indian Kapil Show
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