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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'They Can Manipulate You': Shahid Kapoor Reacts To ‘Paid Campaign’ Claim Against Alia Bhatt

'They Can Manipulate You': Shahid Kapoor Reacts To ‘Paid Campaign’ Claim Against Alia Bhatt

Shahid Kapoor responds after Anupama Chopra alleged that a paid campaign fuelled online negativity against Alia Bhatt following Cannes. Here's what the actor said about rumours and manipulation.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 02:21 PM (IST)

Film critic Anupama Chopra recently sparked debate after suggesting that the online backlash faced by Alia Bhatt following her Cannes Film Festival appearance may not have been entirely organic. The discussion gained further attention when Shahid Kapoor responded during a conversation on The Hollywood Reporter India, sharing his views on rumours, perception and the pressures of the entertainment industry.

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Shahid Kapoor Urges Caution Over Industry Narratives

While discussing insecurity within the film business, Shahid acknowledged that the highs and lows of success can sometimes affect people. However, the actor made it clear that he prefers not to form opinions based solely on what others tell him.

He said, "I personally never believe anything anybody says unless I am in the room or I saw it myself. I take everything with a pinch of salt and I think that has gone well for me because when people start believing that you are buying what they’re saying, they can manipulate you."

The actor further said, "We are people of

Shahid Kapoor On Authenticity In The Age Of Social Media

importance and we are in a position, so if people are able to shape our perspective that can be used to create an effect."

The actor also talked about how public perception works today, arguing that audiences are far more aware than they once were. According to him, attempts to manufacture an image often backfire because people can easily recognise when someone is trying too hard to project a certain version of themselves.

Shahid said, "But it is sad these days a lot is said and there is a pressure to handle, it can get to people. I just feel one should be real. There was a time when people could manipulate perception of people about themselves, but now that time is over. I feel every artist should know that, even if you are imperfect or insecure, let it show. Let people see who you are. When they feel that you are trying to show them something and you are trying to manipulate them, they get pissed off. It comes with the job. The money and the fame is a part of the job along with the negative aspect. And that’s how life balances itself sometimes, that with all that love can come that much negativity.”

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What Did Anupama Allege?

During the same discussion, Chopra recalled interviewing Alia Bhatt at Cannes and observing what she described as unusually intense criticism directed at the actor across social media platforms.

Talking about the experience, she said she watched an ongoing stream of negativity and trolling in the days that followed the interview. Chopra further claimed that a trusted industry source had informed her that the backlash was allegedly linked to a paid campaign driven by professional insecurity within the film industry.

However, she did not name any individual and did not provide evidence to support the allegation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Anupama Chopra allege regarding Alia Bhatt's Cannes backlash?

Anupama Chopra alleged that the intense social media criticism Alia Bhatt faced after Cannes might be due to a paid campaign driven by professional insecurity within the film industry.

What is Shahid Kapoor's view on believing industry narratives?

Shahid Kapoor prefers not to believe anything unless he witnesses it himself. He takes everything with a pinch of salt to avoid manipulation.

What does Shahid Kapoor advise artists regarding authenticity in the social media age?

Shahid Kapoor advises artists to be real and let their true selves show, even imperfections. He believes attempts to manipulate perception often backfire as audiences are more aware now.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Cannes Film Festival Shahid Kapoor Bollywood Anupama Chopra Alpha
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