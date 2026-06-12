'They Can Manipulate You': Shahid Kapoor Reacts To ‘Paid Campaign’ Claim Against Alia Bhatt

Film critic Anupama Chopra recently sparked debate after suggesting that the online backlash faced by Alia Bhatt following her Cannes Film Festival appearance may not have been entirely organic. The discussion gained further attention when Shahid Kapoor responded during a conversation on The Hollywood Reporter India, sharing his views on rumours, perception and the pressures of the entertainment industry.

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Shahid Kapoor Urges Caution Over Industry Narratives

While discussing insecurity within the film business, Shahid acknowledged that the highs and lows of success can sometimes affect people. However, the actor made it clear that he prefers not to form opinions based solely on what others tell him.

He said, "I personally never believe anything anybody says unless I am in the room or I saw it myself. I take everything with a pinch of salt and I think that has gone well for me because when people start believing that you are buying what they’re saying, they can manipulate you."

The actor further said, "We are people of

Shahid Kapoor On Authenticity In The Age Of Social Media

importance and we are in a position, so if people are able to shape our perspective that can be used to create an effect."

The actor also talked about how public perception works today, arguing that audiences are far more aware than they once were. According to him, attempts to manufacture an image often backfire because people can easily recognise when someone is trying too hard to project a certain version of themselves.

Shahid said, "But it is sad these days a lot is said and there is a pressure to handle, it can get to people. I just feel one should be real. There was a time when people could manipulate perception of people about themselves, but now that time is over. I feel every artist should know that, even if you are imperfect or insecure, let it show. Let people see who you are. When they feel that you are trying to show them something and you are trying to manipulate them, they get pissed off. It comes with the job. The money and the fame is a part of the job along with the negative aspect. And that’s how life balances itself sometimes, that with all that love can come that much negativity.”

Anupama chopra - The Nepo Kid lover and who bashed Dhurandhar and Aditya Dhar got bashed by Shahid Kapoor live!!



Anupama chopra : "There is a paid negativity campaign against "Alia Bhatt" during Cannes and alpha.



Shahid Kapoor : "This is social media era you can't fake things… pic.twitter.com/IGpBcVuRJe — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) June 11, 2026

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What Did Anupama Allege?

During the same discussion, Chopra recalled interviewing Alia Bhatt at Cannes and observing what she described as unusually intense criticism directed at the actor across social media platforms.

Talking about the experience, she said she watched an ongoing stream of negativity and trolling in the days that followed the interview. Chopra further claimed that a trusted industry source had informed her that the backlash was allegedly linked to a paid campaign driven by professional insecurity within the film industry.

However, she did not name any individual and did not provide evidence to support the allegation.