‘King Akela Kaafi Hai’: Shah Rukh Khan Teases His Dialogue From Siddharth Anand Film | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRK teased a dialogue from the upcoming film King.

Trailer releasing before film; SRK ensures high quality.

SRK admitted delay due to his extensive VFX involvement.

Ahead of the release of King, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans during an AMA session - #AskSRK - on X (formerly Twitter). When a fan club asked him to share a dialogue from the much-awaited film, saying December still feels too far away, the actor decided to oblige.

SRK said he had never done anything like this before but was making an exception for his fans this time.

‘King Akela Kaafi Hai’

In a 19-second video, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard teasing what appears to be a dialogue from King. Although the actor does not appear on camera, the clip seemingly features a glimpse of the film’s script.

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While sharing the dialogue, SRK said, “Too early to put out the dialogue of the film, ya film se kuch aapko suna sakun. But still… because everybody is asking, 24th December ko King. Picture abhi baaki hai, King akela kaafi hai.”

Trying it first time for everyone....and then will go. Thanks everyone for being around love u all https://t.co/EZ3KEhWpLd pic.twitter.com/vk5bVLiY9H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

SRK On ‘King’ Trailer

Fans also asked Shah Rukh Khan about the release date of the King trailer. The actor assured them that the trailer will arrive before the film hits theatres on December 24.

He wrote, “Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha hoon, achchhi wali bana raha hoon....ke Dil ko tasalli mile....Sab ayega...24th Dec se pehle.”

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Another fan jokingly asked whether Shah Rukh Khan or director Siddharth Anand was responsible for the delay in the film’s teaser or poster. SRK came to the filmmaker’s defence, saying Siddharth was working hard on the project, before admitting that he might actually be the one taking more time.

“Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with King,” he said.

Shah Rukh also revealed that he has been personally involved in the film’s VFX work and has been pushing the team to deliver the best possible output.

Sid toh bechara laga hua hai. Late bhai hain...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King https://t.co/CPnsAhTrzp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

About ‘King’

King stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. King is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24 and is set to clash at the box office with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.