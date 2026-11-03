Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan appeared at Mannat, greeting thousands of fans.

Huge crowds gathered, causing traffic and police intervention.

Family, friends attended private birthday dinner later.

Khan released new track 'Tu Mil Jaaye' from upcoming 'King'.

Putting an end to the hours-long anticipation of thousands of admirers stationed outside his iconic Bandra residence, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan surprised the crowd by stepping onto his platform at Mannat on his 61st birthday. Following intense speculation that the actor might skip his trademark appearance this year, King Khan emerged amidst massive cheers to greet the sea of supporters. Sporting a crisp white T-shirt, stylish dark sunglasses, and a black beanie, the actor folded his hands in gratitude, waved continuously, and struck his signature arms-stretched pose, sending the ecstatic crowd into an absolute frenzy.

The Grand Mannat Appearance

Despite tight barricading and heavy Mumbai Police deployment along the Bandstand promenade, thousands of fans from across India and abroad had been camping outside Mannat since midnight, hoping to catch a glimpse of the superstar. When the Bollywood Badshah finally appeared, the atmosphere turned electric. Standing against a celebratory backdrop adorned with maroon and black balloon pillars topped with golden crowns, the actor warmly acknowledged the sea of love.

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Unmatched Fan Frenzy

SRK repeatedly folded his hands in a respectful 'namaste', blew kisses, and gave double thumbs-up gestures as the crowd chanted his name in unison. The excitement peaked the moment he stretched his arms into his legendary open-arms pose. Similar to last year's birthday gathering, the sheer volume of attendees brought traffic to a near standstill, prompting the Mumbai Police to step up crowd-control measures to keep the energetic mob safely behind the perimeter.

(Image Source: ABP Live)

Family Arrivals And Late-Night Party Buzz

The celebratory momentum had been building since evening, with paparazzi capturing high-security convoys ferrying family members and close associates to Mannat. Clips showing luxury vehicles arriving amidst roaring chants quickly trended across social media platforms. Following the rendezvous with his supporters, reports surfaced that the superstar attended a private birthday dinner with his family and close industry friends at South Mumbai's Taj Hotel. Videos of SRK exiting the venue later in the night—graciously acknowledging fans waiting outside before stepping into his car—further circulated widely online.

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A 'King'-Sized Treat For Fans

Beyond the physical celebrations, Shah Rukh Khan also treated his admirers to a cinematic gift at midnight with the drop of Tu Mil Jaaye, the first track from his upcoming action spectacle King.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks the theatrical debut of his daughter Suhana Khan and features a stellar ensemble cast alongside Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji. The high-octane action thriller is slated for a worldwide Christmas release on 24 December 2026.