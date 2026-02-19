'I Am Shah Rukh Khan Today Because Of Salim Khan': SRK Opens Up About His Struggling Days

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, father of superstar Salman Khan, is currently recovering at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage on February 17. The 90-year-old underwent a small procedure and was placed on ventilator support. Doctors expect a gradual recovery, noting that his age means the healing process may take longer. Dr. Jalil D Parkar, treating Salim, told reporters, “There was minimal brain haemorrhage. A small procedure was done this morning and it was accomplished. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. By tomorrow, hopefully, we will take him off the ventilator. All in all, he’s doing quite well.”

As the news of his hospitalisation spreads, fans and colleagues in Bollywood have been sharing memories of Salim Khan’s generosity and mentorship. One particular tribute that has resurfaced comes from Shah Rukh Khan, who has often credited the veteran writer and his family for his journey in the film industry.

‘I Am Shah Rukh Khan Today Because Of Salim Khan’

In a 2018 conversation with IANS, Shah Rukh recalled the pivotal role Salim Khan played in his early years. “I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan. The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman Khan’s place, where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’,” he said.

Before becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, SRK began his career in television during the late 1980s and made his big-screen debut with Deewana in 1992. During these formative years, the Khan family’s support extended beyond guidance; it included meals, mentorship, and encouragement that helped SRK navigate the challenges of the Mumbai film industry.

Galaxy Apartments - A Hub Of Generosity

The warmth of the Khan household at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai is legendary in the film industry. Actor Sooraj Pancholi shared with Instant Bollywood, “Their Galaxy house was always open. Anyone who wanted to come could come. No lock, always open. You could just push it anytime and walk right in. You could open their fridge and eat whatever you want. You want their protein shake to drink? You want their vitamins or heat up their leftover biryani? No one’s gonna say no.”

This open-door policy was more than generosity; it created a safe haven for struggling actors and newcomers to seek guidance, mentorship, and a sense of belonging. Salim Khan’s ability to nurture talent with warmth and care left an indelible mark on the industry.

Family Support During Recovery

Since his hospitalisation, Salim Khan has been surrounded by his family. His wives, Salma Khan and Helen, and his son Salman Khan have been by his side at Lilavati Hospital, providing emotional support as he recovers. Earlier reports suggested the brain haemorrhage was triggered by a sudden spike in blood pressure, but doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable and recovery is progressing well.

A Legacy Beyond Screenwriting

Salim Khan’s influence in Bollywood extends far beyond his screenplays. He has mentored generations of actors, guiding them not only in professional skills but also in navigating the industry with integrity and humility. Shah Rukh Khan’s tribute is one among many that highlight the lasting impact of Salim Khan’s guidance.

The veteran screenwriter’s home at Galaxy Apartments remains a symbol of generosity, humility, and unwavering support for those pursuing their dreams. Even today, the Khan family is admired not just for their cinematic contributions, but for their spirit of mentorship and warmth that continues to inspire the film fraternity.

As Salim Khan recovers, Bollywood fans and colleagues continue to send prayers and messages of support, celebrating a man whose contributions to cinema and mentorship have left an enduring legacy.