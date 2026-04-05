Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kapil Sharma were among the prominent Bollywood celebrities spotted at the wedding.
Explorer
SRK, Salman, Kapil Turn Heads At Journalist's Daughter's Mumbai Wedding: Watch Viral Video
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma attended a high-profile wedding in Mumbai. As the two Khans were spotted together, photos and videos from the event quickly went viral online.
A high-profile wedding in Mumbai recently turned into a star-studded affair as some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma, were spotted attending the celebration. Photos and videos from the event have quickly gone viral, drawing attention to the glamorous presence of the celebrities.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Which Bollywood stars attended the recent Delhi wedding?
What were Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan wearing?
Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen dressed in elegant black outfits for the wedding.
Who attended the wedding with Kapil Sharma?
Kapil Sharma attended the wedding with his wife, Ginni Chatrath.
Were there any other high-profile guests besides Bollywood stars?
Yes, reports suggest that influential personalities from politics and business were also in attendance.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Celebrities
SRK, Salman, Kapil Turn Heads At Journalist's Daughter's Mumbai Wedding: Watch Viral Video
Celebrities
Rashmika Mandanna Looks Fierce In Black-And-White ‘Mysaa’ Poster, Seen It Yet?
Celebrities
‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Viral Ayodhya Scene With Lord Rama Is Real
Celebrities
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Was Once Paid Rs 50; Now One Of TV’s Highest-Paid Actresses
Advertisement
Celebrities
10 Photos
From Preity Zinta To Arjun Rampal: Bollywood Stars Light Up 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening
Celebrities
12 Photos
Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebrities Who Stole The Spotlight With Their Glamorous Outfits
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion