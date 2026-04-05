SRK, Salman, Kapil Turn Heads At Journalist's Daughter's Mumbai Wedding: Watch Viral Video

Salman And Shah Rukh Add Star Power

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan made grand entries at the wedding, instantly becoming the highlight of the evening. Both actors were seen dressed in elegant black outfits, exuding their signature charm and style. Their presence added a touch of grandeur to the event, with fans and attendees capturing every moment on camera.

Salman Khan attended the function along with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma. He appeared relaxed and posed for pictures, interacting warmly with guests. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani and maintained a sophisticated and composed look throughout the event.

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Kapil Sharma Joins The Celebration

Comedian and television host Kapil Sharma was also among the prominent guests at the wedding. He attended the event with his wife Ginni Chatrath, and the couple coordinated their outfits in black. They were seen posing together for photographs, adding to the festive mood of the evening.

Kapil’s presence brought a lighter, cheerful energy to the gathering, as he interacted with fellow guests and enjoyed the celebrations.