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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSRK, Salman, Kapil Turn Heads At Journalist's Daughter's Mumbai Wedding: Watch Viral Video

SRK, Salman, Kapil Turn Heads At Journalist's Daughter's Mumbai Wedding: Watch Viral Video

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma attended a high-profile wedding in Mumbai. As the two Khans were spotted together, photos and videos from the event quickly went viral online.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
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A high-profile wedding in Mumbai recently turned into a star-studded affair as some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil Sharma, were spotted attending the celebration. Photos and videos from the event have quickly gone viral, drawing attention to the glamorous presence of the celebrities.

Salman And Shah Rukh Add Star Power

Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan made grand entries at the wedding, instantly becoming the highlight of the evening. Both actors were seen dressed in elegant black outfits, exuding their signature charm and style. Their presence added a touch of grandeur to the event, with fans and attendees capturing every moment on camera.

Salman Khan attended the function along with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma. He appeared relaxed and posed for pictures, interacting warmly with guests. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani and maintained a sophisticated and composed look throughout the event.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Kapil Sharma Joins The Celebration

Comedian and television host Kapil Sharma was also among the prominent guests at the wedding. He attended the event with his wife Ginni Chatrath, and the couple coordinated their outfits in black. They were seen posing together for photographs, adding to the festive mood of the evening.

Kapil’s presence brought a lighter, cheerful energy to the gathering, as he interacted with fellow guests and enjoyed the celebrations.

ALSO READ | Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Was Once Paid Rs 50; Now One Of TV’s Highest-Paid Actresses

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

 Viral Moments And High-Profile Guest List

Clips and images from the wedding have been widely shared across social media platforms, showcasing glimpses of the star-studded night. The visuals highlight candid interactions, stylish appearances and the overall grandeur of the event.

Reports suggest that the guest list extended beyond Bollywood, with several influential personalities from politics and business also in attendance, making it a truly high-profile occasion.

ALSO READ | Atlee, Priya’s Romantic Maternity Shoot Goes Viral, Fans Celebrate Couple’s Joyful Phase

What’s Next For The Stars

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film King, which has already generated significant buzz among fans. Meanwhile, Salman Khan continues to work on his upcoming projects, maintaining his strong presence in the industry.

The Mumbai wedding once again highlighted how Bollywood celebrities continue to draw attention wherever they go, turning even private celebrations into widely discussed events.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which Bollywood stars attended the recent Delhi wedding?

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kapil Sharma were among the prominent Bollywood celebrities spotted at the wedding.

What were Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan wearing?

Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen dressed in elegant black outfits for the wedding.

Who attended the wedding with Kapil Sharma?

Kapil Sharma attended the wedding with his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

Were there any other high-profile guests besides Bollywood stars?

Yes, reports suggest that influential personalities from politics and business were also in attendance.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Salman Khan SHAH RUKH KHAN
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