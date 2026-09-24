Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan tops actors with Rs 10,000 crore wealth.

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan also rank highly.

Noteworthy, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar are absent from rankings.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King releases December 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan remains at the top of India’s richest actors, with the Hurun India Rich List 2026 estimating his wealth at Rs 10,000 crore. The figure marks a Rs 2,490 crore decline from the Rs 12,490 crore valuation attributed to him in the 2025 list. Despite the drop, the actor continues to lead the Bollywood names featured in the latest ranking. His estimated wealth includes his film earnings as well as business interests such as Red Chillies Entertainment and his association with Kolkata Knight Riders through Knight Riders Sports. Hurun’s figures are estimates based on valuations of assets and private holdings.

The Hurun India Rich List is part of Hurun India’s research into wealth creation and profiles high-net-worth individuals in the country.

Amitabh, Salman And Hrithik’s Wealth

Amitabh Bachchan occupies the next position among the actors mentioned in the list, with an estimated wealth of Rs 4,000 crore. His reported figure is substantially higher than the Rs 1,630 crore valuation attributed to him in the 2025 list. His financial interests extend beyond acting and include investments, property, and assets managed through his family office.

Salman Khan follows with an estimated wealth of Rs 3,000 crore. Hrithik Roshan is next at Rs 2,500 crore, compared with Rs 2,160 crore in the previous year. His business portfolio includes HRX, the fitness and lifestyle brand associated with the actor.

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The 2026 list also reflects changes among entertainment personalities. Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar, who appeared in the 2025 edition, are not among the names highlighted in the 2026 list. Juhi had been assigned an estimated wealth of Rs 7,790 crore in 2025, while Karan Johar’s figure stood at Rs 1,880 crore.

The wider list also features prominent names from the film business. Naresh Malhotra, father of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra, has an estimated wealth of Rs 16,000 crore. Film producers Bhushan Kumar, Ronnie Screwvala and Kalanithi Maran also feature.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Film King

While his wealth ranking has changed, Shah Rukh Khan is also preparing for his next theatrical release. The actor will headline King, directed by Siddharth Anand and scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The film features an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Arshad Warsi.

The release date places King between two major Hollywood titles, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. Recent reporting has also highlighted SRK’s involvement in the film’s production and VFX work.

For now, the Hurun figures put Shah Rukh Khan at Rs 10,000 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan follow with the valuations cited above. These remain estimated wealth figures rather than independently audited personal balance sheets.