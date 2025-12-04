Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Delhi Wedding Moment: Bride Teases Him With ‘Zubaan Kesari’ Request

Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to memorable public moments, but a recent high-profile Delhi wedding gave fans yet another viral clip to obsess over. Years after his much-discussed Vimal advertisement became a pop-culture constant, the superstar found himself lovingly teased about it — this time by a bride on her own wedding stage.

Bride Playfully Pushes SRK to Repeat the Famous Line

In a video circulating widely across social media, the bride is seen requesting Shah Rukh to deliver the infamous “zubaan kesari” line. SRK, known for his impeccable timing and charm, handled the moment with trademark humour.

Shahrukh Khan danced at some Billionaire's wedding for money , and even bride refused to dance with him 😭

Warra King khan of Bollywood 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vNe9mCEPFA — Jo Kar (@i_am_gustakh) December 2, 2025

Laughing, he told her, “Ek baar business walon ke saath business kar lo, jaan nahi chhodte. Gutka wale bhi na yaar.”

Despite his attempt to gently dodge the request, the bride persisted. SRK then held her hand affectionately and replied, “Har baar jab karta hoon, paise leta hoon darling. Pappa ko keh dena tum.”

He ended the exchange with another witty remark: “Achi baat karte hain… main thodi na yahaan pe zubaan kesari karunga.”

The light-hearted refusal has now gone viral, with users calling it “classic SRK wit.” One guest even claimed online, “I was in this wedding reception in Delhi — the groom’s side were from Vimal pan masala.”

Another Clip Shows Bride Shying Away From Dancing With SRK

A second moment from the same celebration also captured attention. In it, Shah Rukh Khan is seen grooving to “Chaleya” from Jawan, encouraging the bride to join him. She, however, stands still and smiles shyly as he gestures toward her.

The clip drew mixed reactions. While some joked about the moment, others sympathised with the bride, suggesting that being invited to dance by SRK could overwhelm anyone.

SRK Remains in Spotlight On and Off Screen

Even in casual appearances, Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate online conversations. And with multiple upcoming releases lined up, the superstar’s presence in the cultural conversation shows no signs of fading.