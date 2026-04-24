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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Buys 3 Properties Worth Rs 38 Crores In Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Buys 3 Properties Worth Rs 38 Crores In Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has purchased three apartments worth Rs 38.21 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The under-construction property includes spacious flats and multiple parking spaces.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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  • Possession is expected by December 2028.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, is often in the spotlight. She has been managing Shah Rukh Khan for many years now and shares a close bond with his family. Pooja is frequently seen with them at family functions, airports, and public events. Now, she has made headlines for buying three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani.

Pooja’s Apartments In Bandra 

According to a report by The Times of India, Pooja Dadlani, along with her husband and father, purchased three apartments worth Rs 38.21 crore in Bandra, Mumbai. These apartments are located in a building named “Varun” on Carter Road, which is currently under construction. These flats are on the upper floors and were bought from Triksha Real Estate Private Limited, an associate company of Lotus Developers.

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Parking Spaces

One apartment has been purchased in Pooja Dadlani’s name, while the other two are registered under her husband, Hitesh Gurnani and her father, Mohan Dadlani. Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft along with an 81.16 sq ft balcony. Together, the total area of all three flats comes to 4,776 sq ft. The property was registered on April 21, 2026, with a stamp duty of Rs 2.16 crore and a registration fee of Rs 90,000. The deal also includes six car parking spaces.

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Possession Timeline

As per property registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix, the building is still under construction and is expected to be ready for possession by December 2028. The project is being developed under a redevelopment model.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the details of the apartment purchase?

The three apartments, totaling 4,776 sq ft, were purchased from Triksha Real Estate Private Limited. The deal includes six car parking spaces and was registered on April 21, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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SHAH RUKH KHAN Pooja Dadlani
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