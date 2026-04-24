Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Buys 3 Properties Worth Rs 38 Crores In Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Possession is expected by December 2028.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, is often in the spotlight. She has been managing Shah Rukh Khan for many years now and shares a close bond with his family. Pooja is frequently seen with them at family functions, airports, and public events. Now, she has made headlines for buying three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and her father Mohan Seoram Dadlani.

Pooja’s Apartments In Bandra

According to a report by The Times of India, Pooja Dadlani, along with her husband and father, purchased three apartments worth Rs 38.21 crore in Bandra, Mumbai. These apartments are located in a building named “Varun” on Carter Road, which is currently under construction. These flats are on the upper floors and were bought from Triksha Real Estate Private Limited, an associate company of Lotus Developers.

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Parking Spaces

One apartment has been purchased in Pooja Dadlani’s name, while the other two are registered under her husband, Hitesh Gurnani and her father, Mohan Dadlani. Each apartment has a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft along with an 81.16 sq ft balcony. Together, the total area of all three flats comes to 4,776 sq ft. The property was registered on April 21, 2026, with a stamp duty of Rs 2.16 crore and a registration fee of Rs 90,000. The deal also includes six car parking spaces.

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Possession Timeline

As per property registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix, the building is still under construction and is expected to be ready for possession by December 2028. The project is being developed under a redevelopment model.