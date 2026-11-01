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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan's 'King' Takes Over Bandra-Worli Sea Link Ahead Of His Birthday: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Takes Over Bandra-Worli Sea Link Ahead Of His Birthday: WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's picture and a '2 days to go' message light up the Bandra-Worli Sea Link ahead of his birthday, leaving fans excited for 'King'.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Nov 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's impending birthday.
  • Fans express excitement for birthday and film King's release.
  • Mannat, his residence, received a digital makeover for celebrations.
  • King, his film, secured record overseas distribution deal.

Mumbai is already gearing up for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations. Ahead of the actor's special day, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with his picture and a message that read, "2 days to go". The striking display has caught fans' attention, with many taking to social media to share their excitement about the upcoming celebrations and his much-anticipated film, King.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha Calls Class 3 Boy 'Devil' After Assault On KG Girl In Panchkula, Slams Upbringing

Fans React To Shah Rukh Khan's Special Birthday Display

The special tribute quickly became a talking point among Shah Rukh Khan's admirers.

One user wrote, "King has now taken over the Bandra Worli Sea Link for his birthday that makes the film even more exciting."

Another commented, "3 Years of Wait is finally about to end." A third fan added, "A big surprise loading on Shah Rukhm Khan's birthday. 2 days to go. Are you ready?"

The excitement continued, with one user calling it a return of marketing brilliance: "Marketing genius is back." Another wrote, "He is giving ideas which will be followed for next 10 years."

Mannat Gets A Makeover

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence, Mannat, has also received a major digital makeover ahead of his 61st birthday. A large LED stage and digital display have reportedly been installed outside the bungalow. Speculation suggests the screen could feature a special birthday tribute and a teaser launch for King, although these details have not been officially confirmed.

ALSO READ: Annu Kapoor Questions Naseeruddin Shah’s Concern For National Interests Over ‘Dimagi Naxal’ Remark

What We Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Film 'King'

King is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, in the lead roles.

The film has also drawn attention for its reported overseas distribution deal. According to a Pinkvilla report, Phars Films has reportedly committed Rs 175 crore as a minimum guarantee (MG) for the film's international theatrical rights.

The report describes the deal as a potential milestone for Indian film distribution, as no Indian film had previously secured an overseas minimum guarantee of even Rs 100 crore.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How is Mumbai celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming birthday?

Mumbai is celebrating by illuminating the Bandra-Worli Sea Link with Shah Rukh Khan's picture and a

What is known about Shah Rukh Khan's film 'King'?

'King' is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter, Suhana Khan, in lead roles.

What is significant about 'King's' overseas distribution deal?

Phars Films has reportedly committed Rs 175 crore as a minimum guarantee for the film's international theatrical rights. This is a potential milestone as no Indian film previously secured an overseas MG of even Rs 100 crore.

What changes have been made to Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat?

Mannat has received a major digital makeover ahead of his birthday. A large LED stage and digital display have reportedly been installed outside the bungalow.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Nov 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shah Rukh Khan Birthday SHAH RUKH KHAN KING Bandra Worli Sea Link MUMBAI Bandra-Worli Sea Link
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