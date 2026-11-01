Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Takes Over Bandra-Worli Sea Link Ahead Of His Birthday: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's impending birthday.

Fans express excitement for birthday and film King's release.

Mannat, his residence, received a digital makeover for celebrations.

King, his film, secured record overseas distribution deal.

Mumbai is already gearing up for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations. Ahead of the actor's special day, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was illuminated with his picture and a message that read, "2 days to go". The striking display has caught fans' attention, with many taking to social media to share their excitement about the upcoming celebrations and his much-anticipated film, King.

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Fans React To Shah Rukh Khan's Special Birthday Display

The special tribute quickly became a talking point among Shah Rukh Khan's admirers.

One user wrote, "King has now taken over the Bandra Worli Sea Link for his birthday that makes the film even more exciting."

Another commented, "3 Years of Wait is finally about to end." A third fan added, "A big surprise loading on Shah Rukhm Khan's birthday. 2 days to go. Are you ready?"

The excitement continued, with one user calling it a return of marketing brilliance: "Marketing genius is back." Another wrote, "He is giving ideas which will be followed for next 10 years."

When the #KING is about to celebrate his birthday, even Mumbai’s iconic landmarks join the party. @iamsrk’s November 2 for 2026 is unique . The Bandra-Worli Sea Link lighting up ahead of #ShahRukhKhan’s birthday is a sight that captures his stardom. It also showcases the imaginative promotions of his film releasing on 24.12.2026. The actor surely knows how to make a statement. — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) October 31, 2026

Mannat Gets A Makeover

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence, Mannat, has also received a major digital makeover ahead of his 61st birthday. A large LED stage and digital display have reportedly been installed outside the bungalow. Speculation suggests the screen could feature a special birthday tribute and a teaser launch for King, although these details have not been officially confirmed.

Crazyyy scenes at Mannat #KING There's Only One KING @iamsrk https://t.co/Lrq6dGnKm8 — Mohini (@93mohini) October 31, 2026

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What We Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Film 'King'

King is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Shah Rukh Khan alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, in the lead roles.

The film has also drawn attention for its reported overseas distribution deal. According to a Pinkvilla report, Phars Films has reportedly committed Rs 175 crore as a minimum guarantee (MG) for the film's international theatrical rights.

The report describes the deal as a potential milestone for Indian film distribution, as no Indian film had previously secured an overseas minimum guarantee of even Rs 100 crore.