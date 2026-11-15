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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan's 'Josh' Co-Star Sharad Kapoor To Make Hollywood Debut Amid Viral Work Appeal

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Josh' Co-Star Sharad Kapoor To Make Hollywood Debut Amid Viral Work Appeal

Sharad Kapoor has explained why he left his four dogs at an animal shelter, discussed his recovery, plans for a bigger home, and upcoming Hollywood debut.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Nov 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sharad Kapoor temporarily sheltered dogs due to football injury.
  • He plans to reunite with pets post two-month recovery.
  • Kapoor plans move to larger bungalow for his dogs.
  • Actor clarified work appeal, confirmed upcoming Hollywood film.

Actor Sharad Kapoor has addressed the controversy surrounding his decision to leave his four pet dogs at an animal shelter after a video of the incident went viral. In an interview with HT City, the Josh actor explained that a serious leg injury sustained while playing football in Barcelona left him unable to look after his pets. He described the arrangement as temporary and said he intends to bring the dogs home once he recovers. Kapoor also spoke about his plans to move into a larger bungalow, his recent appeal for acting work and an upcoming Hollywood film.

Sharad Kapoor Explains Why He Left Four Dogs At Shelter

Sharad Kapoor, known for playing a role in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Josh (2000), has clarified the circumstances behind leaving his four pet dogs at an animal shelter.

Speaking to HT City, the actor revealed that he injured his leg while playing football during a trip to Barcelona. He said the injury made it difficult for him to manage his pets' daily needs, including taking them outdoors and maintaining their living space.

“I went to Barcelona to play football. I suffered a massive injury after my foot collided with another player’s while playing there. As my leg got injured, I couldn’t take care of my four dogs. You need to take them out; they need proper care, and the house gets very dirty,” he shares.

Kapoor said his consulting orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Anand Joshi, has recommended two months of bed rest. He expects to recover within that period and reunite with his pets.

“My doctor advised bed rest and said that in two months, I’ll be absolutely fine and won’t have any problems. So, I will be back in shape. I also intend to bring my pets back home. This is a temporary solution, seeing that I can’t care for them right now,” he says.

Sharad Kapoor Plans To Move To Bigger Bungalow

The actor also revealed that he is preparing to move into a larger property where his dogs will have more room. He said he has already paid an advance for a bungalow on Mud Island and plans to sell his current house.

“I’m selling the house I’m currently staying in and shifting to Mud Island. I’ve already paid an advance for that bungalow. It has seven bedrooms and ample space for my dogs. They can stay there peacefully. This was always the plan, to bring my pets back home,” he adds.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Residence Was On Gangsters' Target List, Two Shooters Arrested

Sharad Kapoor Confirms Hollywood Debut, Clarifies Work Appeal

Separately, another video of Kapoor appealing to members of the film industry for acting opportunities recently surfaced online. The actor, who has been away from the screen for the past two to three years, clarified that the appeal was neither a request for financial assistance nor an attempt to criticise fellow actors.

Speaking to HT City, he explained that he had spent seven years in New York before returning to India around a year ago.

ALSO READ | Rashami Desai's Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married To Girlfriend Kavita Banerjee; Photos Go Viral

“I was staying in New York for the past seven years. I came back only a year ago. The purpose of the video was not to badmouth my peers. My industry is full of my people. They’re like my family. I don’t need monetary help, and I’ve never chosen to do projects for that reason either,” he says.

Kapoor also revealed that he has received an offer for a Hollywood film, with shooting scheduled to begin in January. The project will mark his Hollywood debut. However, he intends to continue working in Bollywood as well.

“If we badmouth each other, it gives the public a reason to badmouth us too. I’ve already got an offer for a Hollywood film, which I’m going to start in January. I am also going to continue working on Bollywood projects. This is my country. As soon as I recover fully in two months, things will get back on track,” he concludes.

For now, Kapoor is focusing on recovering from his injury, returning to acting, and preparing a more spacious home for his four dogs. His Hollywood project is expected to begin in January.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sharad Kapoor leave his pet dogs at an animal shelter?

He suffered a serious leg injury playing football in Barcelona, making it difficult to manage their daily needs. He described it as a temporary solution until he recovers.

What are Sharad Kapoor's plans for his pets' living situation?

He plans to move into a larger bungalow on Mud Island, which has ample space for his four dogs. He intends to bring them home once he recovers.

Why did Sharad Kapoor make an appeal for acting opportunities?

He clarified it was not for financial help or to criticize others. Having returned to India a year ago after seven years in New York, he seeks to resume his acting career.

What is Sharad Kapoor's next big acting project?

He has received an offer for a Hollywood film, which is scheduled to begin shooting in January. This project will mark his Hollywood debut.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 15 Nov 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
SHARAD KAPOOR Sharad Kapoor Dogs Sharad Kapoor Injury Sharad Kapoor Hollywood Debut Sharad Kapoor Josh
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