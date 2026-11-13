Shah Rukh Khan’s Hilarious Confession About Gauri Khan’s House Rules At Dubai Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRK detailed Gauri's strict household rules at Mannat.

He, Aryan, Suhana must follow Gauri's choices silently.

Khan joked about his limited freedom inside Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that Gauri Khan calls the shots at their Mumbai home, Mannat, and even he has little room to complain. The superstar recently shared a hilarious account of the household rules, explaining how he and the children, Aryan and Suhana, have to follow Gauri’s choices on everything from Wi-Fi and eating on the bed to the interiors. Speaking at an event in Dubai, SRK joked about having little say in his own house, leaving the audience in stitches with his candid remarks about family life.

Gauri Khan Makes Rules At Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan made the remarks while attending the launch of Shahrukhz by Danube, a luxury residential project at Dubai Maritime City, on November 11. The event was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, who engaged the actor in a light-hearted conversation about his personal life. When Karan asked him what he was not permitted to do at home, Shah Rukh responded with his trademark humour, saying, “I am not allowed to do anything in my own house. Inside our house, we cannot say anything about the houses designed by Gauri.”

The actor went on to explain that he, Aryan and Suhana cannot complain about the Wi-Fi, eat on the bed or express opinions about the colours, paintings, staircase, lift, ceiling and lighting inside their home. According to him, the family has to quietly admire Gauri’s choices rather than question them. He further joked that whenever they see something designed by Gauri, they simply appreciate her work. The actor also quipped that his family follows the same approach when visiting the Dubai penthouses designed by her.

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Continuing the banter, Shah Rukh suggested that his children and he enjoy considerably more freedom once they step outside Mannat. Inside the house, however, Gauri's decisions are seemingly final. Karan Johar then playfully asked whether the superstar was more intimidated by business, box-office numbers or his wife.

Shah Rukh responded by reminding the filmmaker about his upcoming film ‘King’. The actor went on to deliver an intense dialogue from the Siddharth Anand directorial, bringing his signature screen presence to the event and drawing cheers from the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dream Home

Apart from the humorous exchange, Shah Rukh also spoke about why owning a home holds such significance for him. Recalling his journey, the actor shared that he did not have a house of his own before marrying Gauri. He explained that their first home together, as well as Mannat, initially seemed beyond their financial means.

However, he believes that having faith in one's dreams and working towards them can make seemingly impossible things achievable. For Shah Rukh, a home is more than just a place to live. It offers comfort during difficult times and gives people the strength to face the challenges waiting outside. He also encouraged people to dream big and believe in the possibility of owning a home they truly desire.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film ‘King’

Shah Rukh Khan will next headline ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action thriller features an ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Abhay Verma.

The film is particularly special as it will mark Suhana's theatrical debut alongside her father. She previously made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film ‘The Archies’ in 2023. ‘King’ also reunites Shah Rukh and Siddharth Anand after their successful collaboration on ‘Pathaan’.