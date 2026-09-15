Shah Rukh Khan held an "Ask Me Anything" session on X. During the session, he interacted with fans and answered their questions. He also discussed his bungalow "Mannat" and his upcoming film "King." Shah Rukh also discussed his upcoming projects.

Shah Rukh Khan Was Injured

What was the most difficult part of making King? In response to a fan's question, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "I got injured during the shooting, so I had to stop and start over again. But everything is fine. Everything is fine. Everything is good." What was the hardest part about making #King? #AskSRK September 15, 2026

Apart from this, when Shahrukh was asked about his upcoming project after 'King', he wrote, 'I don't know; right now King alone is enough.'

Ab new gallery bana rah hoon na so aur bhi chumkunga...on the new gallery. Also hopefully will have some handle to hold onto!! https://t.co/gOUfht6iXt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Another user also asked about Mannat. "Sir, please sell Mannat if you don't want to come to the gallery this time," the user asked. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "I'm building a new gallery so I can shine even brighter. With this new gallery." Another user also made posters of Shah Rukh Khan as King, to which he replied, "Amazing. I'm sending them to my creative team."

Kamala hai....apni creative team ko bhej raha hoon https://t.co/vjEeWW7wFL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Another user requested Shah Rukh Khan to star in an adventure film with a Russian actress. Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Really? This is the first time I've heard this request." Regarding working with Deepika and Rani in King, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "It's always nice to work with your best friends."

Pata nahi Abhi toh 'King Akela Kaafi hai' https://t.co/iZZlmJwmsk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 15, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the film King, which is releasing on December 24th. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan. Fans are very excited about the film.

Why Hasn’t The King Song Been Released Yet?

The music of King is another aspect that has left fans eagerly awaiting an update. During the AskSRK session, a fan requested Shah Rukh Khan to release a song from the film. Responding to the request, the actor revealed that Arijit Singh is still working on the track and giving it the finishing touches.

“Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist and takes some time, rightfully,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote.

When another fan asked him to release the trailer, SRK indicated that audiences would have to wait a little longer. Pointing out that the film is still 100 days away from its scheduled release, he wrote, “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein....film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro.”

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Shah Rukh Khan Jokes About King’s Hollywood Competition

King is scheduled to release during a busy period, with major Hollywood films, including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, also expected around the same window. Amid discussions about the potential competition, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan whether his film felt like the filling in a sandwich and if its release date could change.

The actor responded with his trademark wit, dismissing concerns about the competition. “Not at all....Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho....hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain,” he quipped.

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Shah Rukh Khan Says Fans Will Get To See ‘Everything’ In King

As King’s release date draws closer, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan which aspect of the film he was most excited to present to the audience. Rather than highlighting one particular element, the actor expressed enthusiasm for the film as a whole.

“Everything in King ...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!” he wrote, highlighting the film’s action, music, performances and, humorously, his hairstyle.

Shahrukh Khan Was Seen In These Films

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in 2023. He appeared in three films: Pathaan, Jawaan, and Donkey. He also made a special appearance in Tiger 3. All three of Shah Rukh's films were well-received. He even received the National Award for Best Actor for "Jawaan," which showcased Shah Rukh's action avatar.