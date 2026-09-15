India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan Reveals He Was Injured While Shooting For King, Says THIS On Avengers, Dune 3 clash

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Was Injured While Shooting For King, Says THIS On Avengers, Dune 3 clash

Shah Rukh Khan interacted with fans during an AskSRK session on X, discussing his upcoming film King, a shooting injury, Mannat’s new gallery, and future projects.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah Rukh Khan held X AMA, discussing
  • He revealed
  • SRK addressed future projects, Mannat plans, and

Shah Rukh Khan held an "Ask Me Anything" session on X. During the session, he interacted with fans and answered their questions. He also discussed his bungalow "Mannat" and his upcoming film "King." Shah Rukh also discussed his upcoming projects.

Shah Rukh Khan Was Injured

What was the most difficult part of making King? In response to a fan's question, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "I got injured during the shooting, so I had to stop and start over again. But everything is fine. Everything is fine. Everything is good."

Apart from this, when Shahrukh was asked about his upcoming project after 'King', he wrote, 'I don't know; right now King alone is enough.' 

Another user also asked about Mannat. "Sir, please sell Mannat if you don't want to come to the gallery this time," the user asked. To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "I'm building a new gallery so I can shine even brighter. With this new gallery." Another user also made posters of Shah Rukh Khan as King, to which he replied, "Amazing. I'm sending them to my creative team."

Another user requested Shah Rukh Khan to star in an adventure film with a Russian actress. Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Really? This is the first time I've heard this request." Regarding working with Deepika and Rani in King, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "It's always nice to work with your best friends." 

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the film King, which is releasing on December 24th. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan. Fans are very excited about the film.

 

Why Hasn’t The King Song Been Released Yet?

The music of King is another aspect that has left fans eagerly awaiting an update. During the AskSRK session, a fan requested Shah Rukh Khan to release a song from the film. Responding to the request, the actor revealed that Arijit Singh is still working on the track and giving it the finishing touches.

“Kar deta Abhi Arijit dada ko finishing touches dene hain. He is a perfectionist and takes some time, rightfully,” Shah Rukh Khan wrote.

When another fan asked him to release the trailer, SRK indicated that audiences would have to wait a little longer. Pointing out that the film is still 100 days away from its scheduled release, he wrote, “Abhi sirf baat karunga Trailer baad mein....film is 100 days away na...24th Dec bro.”

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Retirement Rumours, Says He Is Not Stepping Away From Work

Shah Rukh Khan Jokes About King’s Hollywood Competition

King is scheduled to release during a busy period, with major Hollywood films, including Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, also expected around the same window. Amid discussions about the potential competition, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan whether his film felt like the filling in a sandwich and if its release date could change.

The actor responded with his trademark wit, dismissing concerns about the competition. “Not at all....Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho....hum toh center ki tasty Tikki hain,” he quipped.

ALSO READ | Sunita Ahuja Reveals New Film With Son Yashvardhan, Says ‘Ganpati Bappa Has Given Me So Much’

Shah Rukh Khan Says Fans Will Get To See ‘Everything’ In King

As King’s release date draws closer, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan which aspect of the film he was most excited to present to the audience. Rather than highlighting one particular element, the actor expressed enthusiasm for the film as a whole.

“Everything in King ...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair!!!” he wrote, highlighting the film’s action, music, performances and, humorously, his hairstyle. 

Shahrukh Khan Was Seen In These Films

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in 2023. He appeared in three films: Pathaan, Jawaan, and Donkey. He also made a special appearance in Tiger 3. All three of Shah Rukh's films were well-received. He even received the National Award for Best Actor for "Jawaan," which showcased Shah Rukh's action avatar.

 

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the most challenging part of filming 'King' for Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan revealed he got injured during the shooting, which caused the production to halt and restart. He confirmed that everything is now fine.

What are Shah Rukh Khan's plans for his next film after 'King'?

Shah Rukh Khan stated he doesn't know what his next project will be after 'King.' He indicated that 'King' is his current and sufficient focus.

What update did Shah Rukh Khan share about his bungalow, Mannat?

Shah Rukh Khan mentioned he is building a new gallery at Mannat. He humorously added that it will help him

Who stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'King' and when is it set to release?

'King' features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is scheduled for release on December 24th.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 15 Sep 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan Mannat #AskSRK AskSRK Shah Rukh Khan Injury Shah Rukh Khan AskSRK Shah Rukh Khan King King Release Date King Movie King Shooting Injury Mannat New Gallery
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: SC Gives Actor 2-Week Deadline, Directs Him To Surrender Passport
‘Your Conduct Has Not Been Credible’: SC Gives Rajpal Yadav Final Chance In Cheque Bounce Case
Celebrities
Diljit Dosanjh Wants To Work With Govinda, Says ‘Bollywood Will Never Have Another Like Him’
Diljit Dosanjh Wants To Work With Govinda, Says ‘Bollywood Will Never Have Another Like Him’
Celebrities
Sunita Ahuja Reveals New Film With Son Yashvardhan, Says ‘Ganpati Bappa Has Given Me So Much’
Sunita Ahuja Reveals New Film With Son Yashvardhan, Says ‘Ganpati Bappa Has Given Me So Much’
Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Retirement Rumours, Says He Is Not Stepping Away From Work
Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Retirement Rumours, Says He Is Not Stepping Away From Work
Advertisement

Videos

UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies, Owaisi Announces Mission Uttar Pradesh
Air India Notice: Centre Issues Notice Over Three Foreigners Leaving Without Security Check
UP Elections 2027: UCC Debate Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
Ganesh Utsav 2026: PM Modi Offers Prayers to Lord Ganesha in Delhi
Meerut Fire: Anmol Telecom Shop and Showroom Gutted in Massive Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget