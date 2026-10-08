Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away aged 75.

Shah Rukh Khan paid emotional tribute, calling him mentor.

SRK recalled Nana's blunt advice and honest, affectionate nature.

Khan regretted lost time, noting Nana's void in cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan has paid an emotional tribute to Nana Patekar, describing the late actor as his “mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend”. He recalled their first meeting and revealed that out of awe and awkwardness, he fiddled with his hair. This prompted Nana to slap his hand away and tell him, “Hero ki tarah baal mat bana... tu actor hai!”

The ‘King’ actor further remembered Nana as a straightforward, honest and rough person who never flattered anyone or told them what they wanted to hear. Instead, he always said what he felt they needed to hear.

SRK Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar

The actor took to social media to share a black-and-white still from one of his films with Nana Patekar. He began his post by recalling their first meeting, writing, “When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said ‘hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai!’”

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He went on to remember Nana as “rough, honest and straightforward”, describing the veteran actor’s unique way of showing affection. “He didn’t flatter you. He didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile. He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back,” he wrote.

Shah Rukh further called Nana his “mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend”, and also recalled their games of carrom, writing, “He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories.”

SRK then expressed his regret at not having more time with the late actor. “Nana, your intensity, laughter , madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom. You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world.”

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The 60-year-old actor said he would “miss him dearly” and carry Nana’s words with him for the rest of his life. “All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time.... ‘hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona’. May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP.”

When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said 'hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai'! He didn't flatter you. He didn't tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile. He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back. He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories. Nana your intensity, laughter , madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom. You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time....'hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona' May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar Films

Patekar debuted in films in 1978 with Gaman. His chilling turn as the villain Anna in Parinda brought him wide acclaim and the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. His other notable films include Tiranga, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Khamoshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Taxi No. 9211, Raajneeti and Welcome. His most recent film was Subedaar, released in theatres earlier this year.

He will be seen posthumously in The Confession of Mary, Eetha and Shakti Shalini.

Nana Patekar breathed his last today at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He will be laid to rest with full state honours at his farmhouse in Pune.