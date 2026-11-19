Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan joins Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars list.

He is the sole Indian actor, ranked 92nd.

List honors global icons for screen presence, cultural influence.

'Devdas' cited for his career; ahead of Emma Stone, Zendaya.

Shah Rukh Khan has earned another major international recognition. He has become the only Indian actor to feature on Variety's list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. Ranked 92nd, the Bollywood superstar shares the prestigious list with some of the most celebrated names in global cinema, including Marilyn Monroe, Charlie Chaplin, Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson. Variety has selected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas as the must-watch film representing SRK's career.

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Shah Rukh Khan Among 100 Greatest Movie Stars Of All Time

Variety's ranking brings together actors whose performances and screen presence have left a lasting mark on cinema and popular culture. Shah Rukh Khan is the sole Indian name on the list, which features stars from different generations and film industries.

Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune, ranked ninth, and martial arts legend Bruce Lee, placed fifty-third, are among the other Asian actors featured. The list includes contemporary stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Emma Stone and Robert Pattinson too.

The ranking was compiled by Variety critics, who considered factors such as screen presence and cultural influence rather than relying solely on box-office figures or popularity polls.

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Shah Rukh Khan Ranked Ahead Of Emma Stone, Zendaya

His ranking of 92 places him ahead of Emma Stone, who is at No. 94, and Zendaya, at No. 98. He is also positioned close to other contemporary performers, including Timothée Chalamet at No. 86 and Robert Pattinson at No. 83. Joaquin Phoenix is ranked 93rd, while Nicolas Cage is at No. 89 and Kate Winslet at No. 84.

The list is led by Marilyn Monroe, followed by Humphrey Bogart at No. 2 and Charlie Chaplin at No. 3. Jack Nicholson, ranked fourth, is the highest-placed living star. The top 10 also features Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Tom Cruise, Toshiro Mifune and Barbra Streisand.