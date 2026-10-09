Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan jailed for confronting journalist with sword.

He aggressively threatened journalist, injuring a young man.

Nana Patekar secured Shah Rukh Khan's release from jail.

Incident deeply affected Gauri, prompting Shah Rukh's change.

An old video of Shah Rukh Khan recalling how Nana Patekar came to his rescue after he spent time in jail has gone viral on social media. In the video, the actor also revealed that the incident had changed him as a person, and he has since become more of an “Irish brother school-educated” guy.

‘I Carried A Sword To Journalist’s House, Was Jailed’

In the early 1990s, Shah Rukh Khan was a newcomer trying to establish himself in the film industry and had recently married Gauri Khan. While shooting for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, a magazine published an article linking him romantically with one of his co-stars.

The article had upset Gauri, which eventually led him to call the journalist who published the article. When the journalist explained that the piece was intended as a joke, Shah Rukh was far from amused. He then decided to confront the journalist in person.

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He took along a ceremonial sword gifted to him by his father-in-law as part of Punjabi wedding traditions. Shah Rukh admitted that he behaved aggressively, threatened people at the journalist’s home and injured a young man in his legs with a kukri.

“I behaved very badly. I was jailed. My father-in-law had given me a sword, as they do in Punjabi weddings. I carried that sword to that journalist’s house. My father-in-law, who is an army officer, said, ‘Son, you have to protect my daughter’. Nobody was saying anything to his daughter but I thought this is a good weapon, sanctioned by the Indian Army,” he recalled during Tehelka's Think 2012 event.

The police eventually tracked Shah Rukh down on the sets of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and took him into custody. As it was already past 6 pm, he could not secure immediate bail.

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When he was allowed to make a phone call, Shah Rukh chose not to contact his lawyer or family. Instead, he called the very journalist he had confronted and continued threatening him.

“Now, I’ve even been to jail for this. Now, when I come out, I will cut you up,” he recalled saying.

This was when Nana Patekar stepped in to help.

“Nana Patekar got me out of jail, finally, and he was very sweet. On a weekend, there's an evening court that gives you bail or something. I tried to be decent, and I have kind of changed now,” Shah Rukh recalled.

He added that the incident had deeply affected Gauri, which ultimately made him reconsider his behaviour.

Nana Patekar On His Bond With SRK

In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar spoke about the affection Shah Rukh continued to show him over the years. “Aaj bhi bohot pyaar se milta hai. Log bhul jaate hai, woh bhula nahi. Mujhe woh baccha accha lagta hai,” Nana said, expressing his fondness for the superstar.

The two actors had shared screen space in Aziz Mirza’s Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, which was released in 1992.