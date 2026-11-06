Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP MLA objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron outfit in 'King'.

He warned nationwide protests if the controversial scene is not changed.

MLA called the outfit choice a deliberate plot against Sanatan.

A new controversy has erupted around Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King after BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi objected to Deepika Padukone's saffron outfit in the song Tu Mil Jaaye. The Delhi legislator has warned the actor and the film's makers of of protests across the country if the scene is not changed. He also threatened a boycott, bringing the debate over saffron colours in Hindi cinema back into focus.

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BJP MLA Threatens Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking toDainik Samachar, Negi first recalled the controversy surrounding Deepika's saffron bikini in Pathaan three years ago. He said, "Teen saal pehle bhi same cheez hui saffron bikini pehenke." [Three years ago, the same thing happened when she wore a saffron bikini.]

The BJP MLA then issued a warning to Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "Hum log Shah Rukh Khan ko chetawani dete hain, agar ye scene badla nahi gaya toh pure desh mai pradarshan hoga. Sanatan ke khilaf koi bhi Sanatani sehen nahi karega." We warn Shah Rukh Khan that if this scene is not changed, there will be protests across the entire country. No Sanatani will tolerate anything against Sanatan Dharma.

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'Ye Sochi Samjhi Saazish Hai'

Negi described the use of the saffron outfit as a planned attempt to hurt religious sentiments. Drawing a comparison with debates around firecrackers during Diwali and animal sacrifice during Eid, he questioned the perceived difference in public reactions.

The legislator brought up the recent controversy involving actor Dia Mirza and a pollution-free Diwali campaign by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He said, "Ye sochi samjhi saazish hai, jaise Dia Mirza ne bola Diwali mai patakhe nahi phodo, par Eid mai kaha jata hai inka gyaan? Eid mai jab barkon ki kurbaani hoti hai tab kaha jata hai inka gyaan?" [This is a premeditated conspiracy. Dia Mirza said that firecrackers should not be burst during Diwali, but where is her wisdom when it comes to Eid? Where is her wisdom when animals are sacrificed during Eid?]

He further alleged that the scene was part of an attempt to weaken and defame Sanatan traditions, adding that Deepika should feel ashamed of her role in it.

"Kahi na kahi ye Sanatan ko kamzor aur badnaam karne ke lie saazish hai jisme Deepika Padukone ne jo bhoomika nibhai hai, mujhe lagta hai isko bhi sharam aani chahiye. Ye celebrity bante hain toh Hindustan ke paison se bante hain. Ye kahi na kahi Sanatn ka apmaan hai, iska hum virodh karte hain," he added. [Somewhere, this is a conspiracy to weaken and defame Sanatan Dharma, and I believe Deepika Padukone, who has played a role in this, should also be ashamed. These celebrities become famous because of the money they earn in India. This is, in a way, an insult to Sanatan Dharma, and we oppose it.]