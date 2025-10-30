Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for a milestone celebration as he turns 60 on November 2, and the superstar seems to be embracing age with his trademark humour and charm. During an impromptu #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), the actor interacted with fans, responding to questions about his upcoming birthday plans, future projects, his children Aryan and Suhana’s careers, and even his thoughts on aging.

The session began with SRK’s cheerful post that read, “Hi everyone. It’s been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start.”

Shah Rukh Khan says he is "sexy at sixty"

When a fan complimented his looks and asked why he’s “so handsome,” Shah Rukh couldn’t resist a playful reply: “I think age suits me…..sexy at sixty!!! Superb at seventy….Enticing at eighty and so forth.” The actor recently had double reasons to celebrate — his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* and his own National Award win for Jawan.

As expected, the questions ranged from witty to heartfelt, and Shah Rukh responded with his usual mix of warmth and humour. When asked why he hasn’t given interviews lately, he quipped, “Have nothing new to say….and old interviews have aged well so….ha ha.” Another fan teasingly asked if it’s true that “sometimes angels come with dimples,” to which SRK shot back, “Always….and with floppy hair!”

When a fan inquired which character he relates to most in Aryan’s series, he replied, “Ghante ka Badshah obviously!!!”

On meeting his fans on his birthday

One fan revealed they had flown to Mumbai to see him at the annual birthday gathering outside Mannat. SRK warmly responded, “Welcome see you on 2nd.”

Interestingly, Mannat — Shah Rukh’s iconic residence — is currently under renovation. Reports suggest that the actor and his family have moved into rented luxury apartments nearby for the next couple of years. But SRK assured fans that his traditional birthday wave from the bungalow will still happen — albeit with a dash of humour: “Of course but may have to wear a hard hat!!!”

In another lighthearted exchange, a fan asked if they could stay in Mannat for the occasion, to which the actor joked, “Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal….Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!!”

On his old films being re-released, priorities in life

SRK also expressed his excitement over several of his older films being re-released during his birthday week. “I am so excited for all these films releasing in my birthday week. I am going to try and watch them all….u tell your friends to do the same please. And Dil Se was really Dil Se,” he wrote.

When asked about his current priorities, the actor shared, “Spending time with my kids….remain tough and healthy so I can entertain….and be generally more patient and loving.”

A fan asked if he’d revisit any of his past roles, to which he responded with his characteristic modesty: “So many people feel I do the same stuff for years so don’t know if I can do any differently ha ha. But every role has a part of me in it so they are all dear.”

One user confessed to being heartbroken and called “Devdas” by friends, prompting a soulful reply from the star: “Don’t be. Cracks in heart appear only so that the light can come in. Try dancing with Jaggu dada and my song comes….Chalak chalak….”

On working with his children

Speaking about being directed by Aryan and working with Suhana in King, he said, “On sets I respect them like my colleagues…and appreciate their inputs and hard work. Off sets….i just wish and pray their hard work pays off.”

When a fan asked if he revisits his old films, SRK confessed, “When I chance upon them….I feel very shy and awkward.”

As for the hardest part of being a celebrity, he said, “No hard part….but just to focus on the core value of why one became a celebrity. Mine is to entertain….so have to work hard on that and nothing else matters.”

And before ending the chat, the ever-gracious actor gave a shoutout to King director Siddharth Anand, requesting him to update fans about the film.