Shah Rukh Khan’s Handwritten Message For Fans Lights Up Mannat On 61st Birthday | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday celebrated with Mannat projections.

SRK projected a handwritten thank you note for his fans.

Song previews romantic action, SRK's character's darker side.

Shah Rukh Khan turns 61 on November 2, and celebrations began outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, soon after midnight. His home was illuminated with larger-than-life projections showcasing visuals from his upcoming film King. The display featured the film’s dialogues, including “King Akela Kaafi Hai” and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon”, along with the title and poster of its first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, which was released on the occasion.

However, it was a personal message from the superstar that stood out amid the birthday celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Handwritten Note for Fans

SRK had a handwritten note for his fans projected onto Mannat for the fans gathered outside his home, expressing his gratitude and sending them love.

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The note read, “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all. Lots of love and a big hug.”

To the hearts that made him KING, a lot of love in return ❤️ #LoveLikeAKING #KING in cinemas on 24.12.2026 https://t.co/q5eTCfOUz3 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) November 1, 2026

‘Tu Mil Jaaye’ Song From ‘King’

Adding to the birthday celebrations, the makers of King dropped the film’s first song, “Tu Mil Jaaye”, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The track offers a glimpse into the romantic side of their characters, while also hinting at the action-packed world of the upcoming film.

Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi have lent their voices to the song, which also features an English rap penned by Ed Sheeran. Sachin-Jigar have composed the track, with lyrics by Kumaar.

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The music video begins with Shah Rukh Khan delivering the dialogue, “Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de.” It then moves into an upbeat romantic sequence featuring the two actors.

The visuals follow SRK and Deepika as they spend time together at cafes and beaches. However, the video also hints at a darker side to Khan’s character, with references to illegal smuggling.

The song ends on an intense note, with the actor delivering another dialogue, “Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24.