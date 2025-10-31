Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShah Rukh Khan Film Festival Announced: SRK’s Iconic Movies To Re-Release In Theatres Worldwide Ahead Of His 60th Birthday

Ahead of his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan announces a special film festival celebrating his cinematic journey, with screenings of classics like Dil Se, Om Shanti Om, and Jawan across India and abroad

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced a special film festival celebrating his cinematic journey, with screenings set to take place across India and select international theatres.

The initiative allows audiences to relive some of SRK’s most iconic performances on the big screen once again. On Friday, the Dilwale actor took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt message celebrating his enduring love for cinema as he announced the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival.

Sharing a video, SRK wrote, “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahi… doesn’t really matter, as long as the lights, camera, and a little bit of love are still rolling. See you at the #ShahRukhKhanFilmFestival starting today. In select theatres across India, in association with PVR INOX. In select Cinepolis screens across India. A YRF International release across the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. T&C Apply.”

The special festival, which kicks off today, will feature screenings of some of SRK’s most iconic films, such as “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,” “Dil Se,” “Devdas,” “Main Hoon Na,” “Om Shanti Om,” “Chennai Express,” and “Jawan,” in select theatres across India in association with PVR INOX and on Cinepolis screens nationwide. The celebration also extends globally, with YRF International facilitating releases in regions including the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

As Shah Rukh Khan gears up to celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2, a grand two-week film festival has been organized to honour his cinematic legacy. The celebration will take place across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 Indian cities through PVR INOX, while studio partners have planned simultaneous screenings in regions including the Middle East, North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, and beyond.

The film festival will feature the theatrical re-release of seven of Shah Rukh Khan’s most iconic films across select theatres.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Oct 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Devdas Om Shanti Om Chennai Express Jawan Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Cinepolis SHAH RUKH KHAN Dil Se SRK Film Festival Shah Rukh Khan Movies
