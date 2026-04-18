Shah Rukh Khan Feels Like 'King Of The World' After Oscars Mention For Om Shanti Om, Pens Note

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Academy shares Om Shanti Om monologue, SRK feels nostalgic.

Shah Rukh Khan playfully thanks Academy, calls himself king.

Director Farah Khan celebrates film's enduring legacy with fans.

Clip highlights Om Shanti Om's continued global Bollywood appeal.

Imagine Bollywood's Badshah getting a golden nod from the Oscars itself. Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon as the Academy shares his epic Om Shanti Om monologue, stirring nostalgia worldwide. With witty reactions from SRK and director Farah Khan, fans are buzzing: Is an Oscar next for this 2007 blockbuster? The clip's iconic lines have everyone hooked, proving Bollywood magic still rules Hollywood's heart. Destiny indeed doesn't miss.

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Features Om Shanti Om Clip



ALSO READ | Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned nostalgic when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, known for the Oscars, shared a memorable clip from his 2007 hit Om Shanti Om on Instagram. The post featured SRK's character Om delivering a powerful monologue after winning an award: "Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki sazish ki hai. Kehte hain kisi dil ko shiddat se chaho toh poori kainat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai." [Translation: "I have tried to find you with such intensity that every particle in the universe has conspired to bring you closer to me. They say that if you desire something with all your heart, the entire universe begins to conspire to help you achieve it."]ALSO READ | Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Outshines Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Academy captioned the clip: "One thing about destiny, it doesn't miss." SRK quickly reposted it on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you, The Academy, for sending me down memory lane with Om's speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world. Ha ha." His playful response, evoking Titanic's famous line, delighted fans and highlighted his signature charm.





Director Farah Khan, who helmed the film, also joined the fun. She shared the post on her Instagram Stories, saying, "I want to thank The Academy and all those who forwarded this post to me," followed by the hashtag "#picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" (the film is not over yet, my friend). Her excitement underscores the film's enduring legacy nearly two decades later.

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About Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan, marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut opposite SRK. The reincarnation drama also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher. Released in 2007, it became one of the year's highest-grossing films, blending romance, thriller elements, and Bollywood satire with hit songs like Dhoom Taana. The Academy's nod has reignited calls from fans for Oscar recognition, proving the movie's timeless appeal.

This viral moment comes amid SRK's busy schedule, including upcoming projects like a cameo in Raaka and King. For Indian cinema lovers, it's a proud reminder of Bollywood's global reach.