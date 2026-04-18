The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shared a clip of Shah Rukh Khan's monologue from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om on Instagram.
Shah Rukh Khan Feels Like 'King Of The World' After Oscars Mention For Om Shanti Om, Pens Note
Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan felt nostalgic as the Oscars Academy shared his Om Shanti Om monologue clip. SRK reposted: "Now I truly feel like the king of the world."
- Academy shares Om Shanti Om monologue, SRK feels nostalgic.
- Shah Rukh Khan playfully thanks Academy, calls himself king.
- Director Farah Khan celebrates film's enduring legacy with fans.
- Clip highlights Om Shanti Om's continued global Bollywood appeal.
Imagine Bollywood's Badshah getting a golden nod from the Oscars itself. Shah Rukh Khan is over the moon as the Academy shares his epic Om Shanti Om monologue, stirring nostalgia worldwide. With witty reactions from SRK and director Farah Khan, fans are buzzing: Is an Oscar next for this 2007 blockbuster? The clip's iconic lines have everyone hooked, proving Bollywood magic still rules Hollywood's heart. Destiny indeed doesn't miss.
The Academy captioned the clip: "One thing about destiny, it doesn't miss." SRK quickly reposted it on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you, The Academy, for sending me down memory lane with Om's speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world. Ha ha." His playful response, evoking Titanic's famous line, delighted fans and highlighted his signature charm.
Director Farah Khan, who helmed the film, also joined the fun. She shared the post on her Instagram Stories, saying, "I want to thank The Academy and all those who forwarded this post to me," followed by the hashtag "#picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" (the film is not over yet, my friend). Her excitement underscores the film's enduring legacy nearly two decades later.
ALSO READ | April Movie Releases: Not Just Bhooth Bangla And Dacoit, More Films Still to Come
About Om Shanti Om
Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan, marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut opposite SRK. The reincarnation drama also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher. Released in 2007, it became one of the year's highest-grossing films, blending romance, thriller elements, and Bollywood satire with hit songs like Dhoom Taana. The Academy's nod has reignited calls from fans for Oscar recognition, proving the movie's timeless appeal.
This viral moment comes amid SRK's busy schedule, including upcoming projects like a cameo in Raaka and King. For Indian cinema lovers, it's a proud reminder of Bollywood's global reach.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What did The Academy share on Instagram?
How did Shah Rukh Khan react to The Academy's post?
Shah Rukh Khan reposted the clip and expressed his gratitude, stating it brought back memories and made him feel like the 'king of the world'.
What was Farah Khan's reaction to the post?
Director Farah Khan also shared the post and thanked The Academy, adding the hashtag '#picture abhi baaki hai mere dost' (the film is not over yet, my friend).
What is Om Shanti Om?
Om Shanti Om is a 2007 Bollywood reincarnation drama directed by Farah Khan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and marking Deepika Padukone's debut. It was one of the year's highest-grossing films.