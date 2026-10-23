Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Reunite For 'King'; Set To Shoot Song In Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Their sixth film together, 'King' targets December 24 release.

Whenever Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone join forces, box office records and screen magic inevitably follow. In exciting news for cinema lovers, the blockbuster on-screen pair is all set to collaborate once again. According to reports, SRK and Deepika will be filming a grand musical sequence for their highly anticipated upcoming actioner King in Mumbai, with the shoot scheduled to kick off on October 26.

Grand Musical Sequence In Mumbai

The makers are gearing up for a lavish production schedule in the city. The upcoming track is envisioned as a massive sequence and is expected to feature key members of the film's ensemble cast alongside the lead pair.

Celebrated choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has reportedly been roped in to design and direct the dance steps. This marks the eighth creative collaboration between Merchant and Shah Rukh Khan, following their successful partnerships on past chartbusters, including their memorable work in Jawan. While the title, music composers, and theme of the song remain strictly under wraps, extensive arrangements and grand sets are reportedly being erected in Mumbai to ensure the track lives up to the duo's cinematic benchmark.

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Unbeatable SRK-Deepika Legacy

King marks the sixth major on-screen outing for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, a journey that first began with Farah Khan's 2007 reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om, which launched Deepika into Hindi cinema.

Over the past two decades, the pair has delivered a string of industry-defining commercial blockbusters, including Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express (2013), Farah Khan's heist-comedy Happy New Year (2014), Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathaan (2023), and Atlee's record-breaking action extravaganza Jawan (2023).

About SRK's 'King'

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King has emerged as one of the most closely watched Bollywood projects in the pipeline. Featuring a power-packed ensemble and high-octane action choreography, the film is steadily heading into its final phases of filming.

With the production team slated to wrap the Mumbai song sequence over the coming days, the film is aiming for a grand theatrical release later this year on December 24.