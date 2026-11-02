Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom This witty realization made Amitabh Bachchan laugh during KBC.

Shah Rukh Khan once shared a hilarious incident involving Abhishek Bachchan and Vivaan Shah that left Amitabh Bachchan laughing uncontrollably on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The anecdote dates back to 2014, when the cast of Farah Khan’s Happy New Year appeared on the show for the film’s promotions. Recalling an amusing complaint made by Farah, Shah Rukh revealed why he had second thoughts about reprimanding his two co-stars, despite being asked to intervene. His witty response turned the moment into one of the most memorable anecdotes from the interaction.

Farah Khan’s Complaint

Recalling the incident, Shah Rukh revealed that Farah Khan was quite irritated with Abhishek Bachchan and Vivaan Shah. According to him, the two actors would remain distracted, chat on the sets and repeatedly take Farah’s pictures to post on Twitter.

Shah Rukh recalled Farah telling him, “Ek baar isne mujhse bahut complaint ki. Isne kaha ki Abhishek aur Vivaan jo hain, dono ke dono bahut pareshaan kar rahe hain, distracted rehte hain, baatcheet kar rahe hain, tang kar rahe hain. Baar-baar meri photo lekar Twitter par daal rahe hain. Bahut tang karte hain Abhishek aur Vivaan, toh tum jaakar inse baat karo. [Once, she complained to me a lot. She said Abhishek and Vivaan were troubling her, staying distracted, chatting and repeatedly taking her pictures to post on Twitter. She asked me to go and speak to them.]"

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SRK initially tried to calm Farah down, telling her that the two were young and would eventually settle down. He recalled, “Maine kaha, nahi Farah, bachche hain yaar, aise thodi na hota hai yaar, ho jayega. [I told her, no, Farah, they are just kids. You cannot expect them to behave that way; they will eventually settle down.) However, Farah insisted that he speak to them, and Shah Rukh eventually agreed.].”

SRK’s Funny Realisation

Shah Rukh then narrated how he prepared himself to reprimand Abhishek and Vivaan. However, just as he was about to speak to them, he remembered who their fathers were.

He said, “Toh sir, main bada aisa kamar kas ke pahunch gaya. Main bolne ko shuru hua, phir mujhe dimaag mein aaya ki Abhishek Bachchan ke jo daddy hain, woh Mr Amitabh Bachchan hain. Phir aaya ki Vivaan ke jo daddy hain, woh Mr Naseeruddin Shah hain. Phir mere dimaag mein aaya ki agar inke baap inko nahi sikha sake, toh main kya sikhaunga? [So, sir, I went there fully prepared. I was about to start speaking when I remembered that Abhishek Bachchan’s father is Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Then I remembered that Vivaan’s father is Mr Naseeruddin Shah. It then occurred to me that if their fathers could not teach them, what could I possibly teach them?]”

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The punchline left Amitabh Bachchan and the others present on the show laughing.

Happy New Year, directed by Farah Khan, features Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivaan Shah, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff.