Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jay Shah reappointed ICC Chairman for second consecutive term.

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Shah, praising his leadership for cricket.

Khan highlighted 2028 Olympics for cricket's global expansion, US.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated Jay Shah on being reappointed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman for a second consecutive term. The actor took to X to share a special message, praising Shah's contribution to world cricket and expressing optimism about the sport's future, particularly with its return to the Olympic Games in 2028.

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Shah Rukh Khan Praises Jay Shah's Leadership In Special Message

Sharing his wishes on social media, Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Jay Shah on securing another term as the ICC Chairman. The actor also acknowledged his leadership and efforts to take the sport to greater heights.

"Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being reappointed as @ICC Chairman for a second term!"

Praising his contribution to the administration and growth of international cricket, Shah Rukh added, "Your leadership in administering world cricket and taking the game we love to newer heights is greatly appreciated."

The actor also sent his best wishes for Shah's upcoming responsibilities, ending his message on a warm note.

Looking ahead to cricket's appearance at the 2028 Olympic Games, Shah Rukh Khan talked about the significance of the event for the sport's international growth. He also pointed towards the opportunities it could create, particularly in the United States.

"The 2028 Olympics will mark a significant milestone for cricket and its continued growth, especially in the USA. Big hugs… and all the best for your next endeavours!"

Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being reappointed as @ICC Chairman for a second term! Your leadership in administering world cricket and taking the game we love to newer heights is greatly appreciated. The 2028 Olympics will mark a significant milestone for cricket and its continued growth, especially in the USA. Big hugs… and all the best for your next endeavours! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 16, 2026

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Jay Shah Reappointed As ICC Chairman For Second Consecutive Term

The International Cricket Council has officially confirmed Jay Shah's reappointment as its Chairman for a second consecutive term. He secured the position unopposed, with no other candidate entering the race.

His reappointment was proposed by ICC Directors during the Board and Committee meetings held in Bali, Indonesia. The decision reflected the Board's confidence in his leadership and its preference for continuity as the sport enters an important phase of development.

Under Shah's leadership, the ICC is expected to continue focusing on expanding cricket's global presence, bringing more fans into the sport and strengthening its commercial opportunities.