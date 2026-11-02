Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: SRK’s First Salary Was Rs 50; Ate Dal With Extra Water To Survive

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan overcame childhood financial struggles and early rejections.

His first salary was Rs 50, spent on a memorable Taj trip.

Now India's richest actor, diversifying through business ventures.

Preparing for upcoming film 'King' with Deepika Padukone.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is now one of India's most successful and wealthiest actors, with a fan following that stretches across the world. Fondly known as the Badshah of Bollywood and the King of Romance, he has built an extraordinary career. However, his journey to the top wasn't easy. Before achieving stardom, Khan faced financial difficulties, professional rejections and several uncertain moments. The actor, who turns 61 on November 2, has previously spoken about his early struggles, including the time he earned his first salary of just Rs 50.

His journey from a difficult childhood to becoming one of the country's most celebrated film stars is a story of persistence. From recalling how his family stretched meals to make them last to facing criticism over his appearance, Khan has shared several lesser-known details about his life.

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Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Growing Up With Financial Difficulties

During an appearance on Anupam Kher's chat show, Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his childhood and the circumstances in which he grew up. Looking back at those days, the actor recalled how his family would add extra water to dal so that it could be shared among four people.

The memory offered a glimpse into the financial challenges he experienced while growing up. Despite those difficult circumstances, Khan continued to pursue his ambition of making a career in acting.

Shah Rukh Khan Faced Rejections Because Of His Appearance

In another interview, the actor spoke about the difficulties he encountered while trying to find work in films. Although he was passionate about acting, getting opportunities wasn't straightforward.

Khan recalled being turned down for several reasons, with people criticising his height, complexion and even his voice. He was also told that his name was not suitable. Those around him seemed to find one reason or another to reject him.

However, the setbacks didn't make him abandon his ambition. He continued to pursue acting, eventually establishing himself as one of Hindi cinema's biggest stars.

Shah Rukh Khan's First Salary Was Rs 50

The actor has also shared an interesting memory about his first earnings during an appearance on a television dance show. Khan recalled receiving Rs 50 for working as an usher, a person responsible for guiding audiences to their seats in a cinema hall.

He wanted to use the money to visit the Taj Mahal. However, the entire amount went towards the entry ticket. With nothing left to spend, he ended up drinking lassi, which had a fly in it. Khan later fell ill.

The anecdote remains one of the more unusual memories from his early days, long before he became a superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth And Business Ventures

From earning Rs 50 to building a multi-crore empire, Khan's financial journey has been remarkable. According to the 2026 global rich list released by Hurun, his estimated wealth stands at Rs 10,800 crore, making him India's richest actor for the second consecutive year.

Apart from his acting career, Khan earns through several business ventures, including his production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports.

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Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Film 'King'

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next film, King. The actor will reunite on screen with Deepika Padukone in the upcoming project, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.

The film is set for a Christmas release, and audiences are eagerly awaiting the actor's return to the big screen.