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Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced a grand music festival titled ‘Unified’, scheduled to take place on March 20, 2027, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The one-day event will bring together more than 15 artists from the Indian music industry, including Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Karan Aujla.

Shah Rukh Khan Announces ‘Unified’ Music Festival

Shah Rukh Khan announced the upcoming music festival through a post on social media platform X on Monday. The event will be held at Etihad Live in Abu Dhabi, with the superstar curating the festival and bringing together a diverse lineup of performers. The announcement has generated excitement among music lovers, with the festival expected to feature performances by several prominent names from the Indian music industry.

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Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam And Karan Aujla Among Performers

The announced lineup includes some of the biggest names in Indian music. Alongside Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam and Karan Aujla, the festival will feature Shalmali Kholgade, Simran Choudhary and DJ BOH!BE, among other performers. With more than 15 artists expected to take the stage, ‘Unified’ promises a diverse musical experience, bringing together performers from different genres for a one-day celebration in Abu Dhabi.

How To Book Tickets For ‘Unified’ Music Festival

Tickets for the festival will be available through the District app. Fans interested in attending the event can follow the platform for ticketing details and further announcements. Sharing the announcement, the organisers highlighted the scale of the festival and encouraged fans to be part of the ‘Unified’ experience. The event aims to bring together music enthusiasts for an international celebration featuring leading Indian artists.

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Shah Rukh Khan Gears Up For ‘King’

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his upcoming film ‘King’, directed by Siddharth Anand. The project marks the reunion of the actor and filmmaker after their successful collaboration on the 2023 action thriller ‘Pathaan’. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan. It is being produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Shah Rukh Khan's Recent Film And OTT Appearance

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in a leading role in Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Dunki’, which was released in 2023. In 2025, he made a guest appearance in his son Aryan Khan's Netflix series ‘The Ba*ds of Bollywood’. With the announcement of ‘Unified’, Shah Rukh Khan is expanding his presence beyond cinema by bringing together prominent voices from India's music industry for an international event. As preparations for the festival continue, fans can look forward to a musical celebration in Abu Dhabi on March 20, 2027.