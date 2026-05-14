Shah Rukh Khan Adds Rs 4 Cr SUV To Luxury Car Collection, Spotted Taking A Ride In Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khan's film 'King' with daughter Suhana set for December 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan is back in the headlines, and this time it is not for a film. The Bollywood superstar's new luxury SUV has been spotted cruising through the streets of Mumbai, and pictures and videos of the car have been going viral on social media. Fans cannot stop talking about it.

SRK has long been known for his love of the finer things in life, and his car collection is proof of that. With this latest addition, his garage has only gotten more impressive.

Shah Rukh Khan's Cadillac Escalade

The car in question is the Cadillac Escalade, one of America's most iconic full-size luxury SUVs. Since Cadillac does not officially sell its vehicles in India, Shah Rukh Khan had this one privately imported from abroad.

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Under the hood, the SUV runs on a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine that puts out around 420 horsepower. On the inside, it comes loaded with features like a 38-inch curved OLED display, a premium sound system, a built-in refrigerator, and ventilated massage seats.

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Given the heavy import taxes and customs duties in India, the car is priced somewhere between Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 4 crore, making it a rare find on Indian roads.

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Films

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has a busy schedule ahead. His much-awaited film King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone, is set to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. After the back-to-back box office successes of Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, fans are already counting down the days.