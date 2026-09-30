Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Respond To Maharashtra FDA Show-Cause Notices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra FDA noticed actors for Vimal Elaichi ad.

Responses received, hearings completed, FDA examines matter further.

Ad allegedly promotes pan masala, a prohibited product.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have replied to notices issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their Vimal Elaichi advertisement, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said. According to an ANI report, all three actors have submitted responses, while two also requested hearings. Those hearings have now been completed, and the regulator is moving ahead with the matter. The notices were issued over allegations that the advertisement could amount to surrogate promotion of Vimal pan masala, which is prohibited in Maharashtra. The FDA is examining the actors’ roles, endorsements, and whether further legal action is warranted.

Vimal Elaichi Ad Under FDA Scrutiny

The Maharashtra FDA had issued show-cause notices to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their appearance in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement. The regulator alleged that the campaign could amount to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra.

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The notices sought explanations about the actors’ roles as brand endorsers and asked why action should not be initiated against them. The FDA also sought supporting material, including endorsement agreements, campaign briefs, remuneration details and information showing whether appropriate due diligence had been carried out.

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Speaking in Mumbai, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said responses had been received from all three actors. "Regarding those notices, responses from all three have come. Two of them had asked for a hearing. Their hearing was finished yesterday, and we are proceeding further," Mundhe said, as reported by ANI. The FDA has not disclosed the individual responses submitted by the actors.

What The Maharashtra FDA Notice Said

The regulator invoked Section 24 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which concerns misleading advertisements relating to food products. Section 53 provides for a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh for a person who is party to the publication of a misleading food advertisement. The FDA's notice said the advertisement "prima facie appears" to promote the Vimal brand, which is widely associated with pan masala. The regulator also referred to Maharashtra's prohibition order covering pan masala.

The actors were given 15 days to submit written explanations and supporting documents. The FDA had also directed them to stop participating in the campaign and remove related promotional material from their official social media accounts. The central question for the regulator is whether advertising an elaichi product under the same brand can indirectly promote a pan masala product that is prohibited in the state.

Vimal Endorsement And What Happens Next

Ajay Devgn has been associated with Vimal campaigns for years. Shah Rukh Khan later joined the campaign, followed by Tiger Shroff. Their involvement has previously drawn attention because of the wider debate around celebrity endorsements of pan masala and tobacco-linked brands.

In 2022, Akshay Kumar faced criticism over his association with the brand before announcing that he would step away from the endorsement and donate his endorsement fee to a cause. Devgn had earlier maintained that he was endorsing elaichi rather than pan masala. Shah Rukh Khan has also previously spoken about the issue, saying products considered harmful should be stopped at the manufacturing and sales level rather than placing the entire responsibility on actors.

For now, the Maharashtra FDA has received responses from all three actors and completed the hearings requested by two of them. The regulator is proceeding with the matter, but no final decision or action against the actors has been announced.