Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shabana Azmi urges October 2 protest for voter rights.

Focus is on citizens' names disappearing from voter lists.

Part of wider dispute concerning electoral roll revisions.

Actor Shabana Azmi has urged citizens to join a protest in Mumbai on October 2, raising concerns about voter lists and voting rights. In a video shared on social media, the actor asked people to gather at Shivaji Park at 4 pm on Gandhi Jayanti. Azmi questioned what happens when a voter’s name disappears from the electoral roll and stressed that the issue concerns everyone’s right to vote. Her appeal comes amid a wider political dispute over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and electoral rolls. The planned gathering is also linked to protests announced by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Shabana Azmi’s Appeal On Voting Rights

Sharing the video, Shabana Azmi asked citizens to attend the gathering at Shivaji Park and “protect your vote”. She wrote, “Your vote is your right. Your vote is your voice. But what happens when your vote disappears from the voter’s list? Join the protest for your democratic right. On 2nd Oct, Gandhi Jayanti. Shivaji Park, 4 pm. I will see you there.”

In the video, Azmi spoke about the importance of voting before questioning what happens if a person’s name is removed from the electoral roll.

“Your vote is your voice. Your vote is your right. Your vote can shape the future of this country. But what happens when your vote doesn't count? What happens when your name suddenly disappears from the voter list, when your vote can be excluded, altered, or manipulated?” she asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

What Shabana Azmi Said About The Protest

Azmi said the issue should not be viewed as a matter concerning one political party. She said, “Today, the question is not about any party. The question is about your vote, my vote, all of our votes.” She also claimed that permission had been sought several times to hold protests but was not granted. Despite this, she encouraged citizens to raise questions.

“We have asked for permission to protest so many times, but we did not get permission. But asking questions is our right. So come out of your homes, ask questions, raise your voice for your vote, for your democracy,” she said. Azmi ended the video by asking people to meet at Shivaji Park at 4 pm on October 2. Her comments were made as political groups and activists continued to debate changes to electoral rolls and the SIR process.

Why Is The October 2 Protest Taking Place?

The Mumbai protest comes amid an ongoing dispute over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has announced an agitation beginning in Mumbai. Among its demands are the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a freeze on the 2025 electoral roll and greater transparency in the process of appointing the next CEC.

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CJP has alleged that large-scale deletions from electoral rolls have affected around 13 crore voters. These figures and claims are allegations made by the protest group and remain part of the wider political dispute over the SIR exercise. Mumbai Police had denied permission for the CJP's proposed gathering at Shivaji Park, citing rules governing public assemblies and concerns including traffic. The group subsequently said it would proceed with its planned agitation.

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Separately, the INDIA bloc announced a week-long 'Save Democracy March' from October 2 to 8, with district-level demonstrations centred on concerns over the SIR exercise and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The ruling NDA has challenged the opposition's allegations and questioned the purpose of the protests, while the Election Commission maintains that its voter-verification exercise is aimed at addressing issues such as duplicate and ineligible entries. The debate therefore involves competing claims over voter verification, electoral-roll revisions and the transparency of the process.