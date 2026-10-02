Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lyricist Javed Akhtar questioned Shivaji Park residents' protest objections.

CJP protested alleged electoral irregularities; residents cited noise/traffic.

Shabana Azmi joined protest despite earlier police permission denial.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has reacted to objections raised by some Shivaji Park residents over the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) protest in Mumbai. The residents cited noise, traffic and inconvenience caused by demonstrations. Akhtar questioned whether similar objections would be raised when political parties organise public meetings at the venue. Meanwhile, CJP activists and civil society groups gathered at Shivaji Park on Friday over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and demanded action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Actor Shabana Azmi also joined the protest, which saw heavy police deployment.

Javed Akhtar On Shivaji Park Protest

Akhtar responded after some residents of the Shivaji Park area objected to the CJP’s planned demonstration. In a post on X, he said he believed the same concerns over noise pollution would also be raised when political parties organise public meetings at the venue.

Akhtar wrote, *"I am so happy that some residents of Shivaji Park are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji Park. I am one hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity, if not more, whenever there is any jalsa of any political party of Maharashtra planned at Shivaji Park."

I am so happy that some residences of Shivaji park are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji park . I am hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity if not… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 2, 2026

The CJP protest has centred on the Election Commission and allegations concerning the SIR exercise. The Election Commission has maintained that the electoral-roll revision is intended to identify duplicate and ineligible entries.

Residents Cite Noise And Traffic Concerns

Several residents have opposed the use of Shivaji Park for protests, pointing to the impact on people living and working around the area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Veteran actress Shabana Azmi joins the CJP protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park against the Election Commission. pic.twitter.com/Q9vVzrkS4O — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

Local resident Sunil Bhagwat told reporters that people regularly use the park for walks and alleged that repeated demonstrations were creating difficulties for residents. He questioned who would be responsible for the inconvenience caused to ordinary people in the area. Another resident, Ravindra, referred to an earlier demonstration and claimed that the crowd had extended towards Dadar Shivaji Park station. He also alleged that liquor bottles had been thrown during the previous gathering.

Ravindra further pointed to the presence of schools and a hospital close to the park, saying that traffic had been affected during an earlier protest, particularly when schools were closing. The Mumbai Police had earlier denied CJP permission for the October 2 protest at Shivaji Park, citing issues including noise pollution, traffic congestion and the possible impact on movement around nearby hospitals.

Shabana Azmi Joins ‘Jail Bharo’ Protest

Despite the earlier permission dispute, CJP activists and civil society groups staged their demonstration in Mumbai on Friday. The protest was part of the organisation’s campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over its allegations concerning the SIR process.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das addressed the gathering and made strong allegations against Kumar, calling him a "traitor" and appealing to people to participate in the demonstration.

ALSO READ | Naseeruddin Shah Joins CJP Protest In Mumbai, Meets Abhijeet Dipke On Gandhi Jayanti Over Electoral Roll Row

"As you can see, we are starting from Mumbai today. This is going to be a very big protest. Mumbai showed last time what the spirit of Mumbai is. The youth of the whole country, the young generation, everyone came out last time for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan."

"And this time too, it is going to be the same with Gyanesh Kumar, who is a traitor to the country. The youth of Mumbai are hitting the streets again. Today, a massive protest is going to happen at Shivaji Park. And I want to appeal to all the Mumbaikars and our friends. Everyone come," Das said.

ALSO READ | Watch: Sourav Joshi Alleges Men Abused Him In Haldwani, Says Wife Called Police

Actor Shabana Azmi also joined the CJP’s ‘Jail Bharo’ protest at Shivaji Park on Friday. Singer Vishal Dadlani was also reported to have participated in the demonstration.

The CJP has announced plans to take its campaign to other cities, with a larger demonstration planned in Delhi later this month. The Shivaji Park row has therefore brought together two separate issues: residents’ concerns about the impact of large gatherings and the CJP’s political protest over the electoral-roll revision process.