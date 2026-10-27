Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shaan performed Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' in Dubai.

He recreated Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves and stage style.

Viral videos show fans praising his unexpected dance skills.

Playback singer Shaan surprised concertgoers in Dubai with a tribute to pop legend Michael Jackson, performing his hit track ‘Billie Jean’ and recreating some of his most iconic dance moves. Videos from the performance have since gone viral on social media, with fans praising the singer’s vocals, stage presence and unexpected dance skills.

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Shaan Recreates Michael Jackson’s Iconic Dance Moves

Known for his romantic Hindi songs, Shaan showed a different side of his musical talent at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai during his ‘All of Me Tour’. The singer took on Michael Jackson’s signature style, delivering a performance that caught fans by surprise.

Along with singing ‘Billie Jean’, Shaan recreated the late pop star’s famous moonwalk, sharp dance steps and distinctive hat moves. His energetic tribute brought a touch of Jackson’s celebrated stage style to the Dubai concert.

Yooo this instantly transported me to my early teens when I had a raging crush on Shaan...turns out I still do! https://t.co/szodaR0GqM — doom machalé (@thealterego4) October 26, 2026

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Fans Praise Shaan’s Performance

Clips of the performance have been widely shared on social media, drawing praise from fans impressed by Shaan’s singing and dance moves. Many were surprised to see the playback singer step away from his familiar romantic hits to pay homage to one of pop music’s most influential performers.

A user shared a video from the concert and wrote, “This instantly transported me to my early teens when I had a raging crush on Shaan… turns out I still do!”

Shaan has spent decades winning listeners over with his Hindi songs. His Dubai performance offered fans a glimpse of another side of his stage persona, with his tribute to Michael Jackson becoming a talking point online.