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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesShaan Surprises Fans With Michael Jackson Tribute In Dubai, Recreates ‘Billie Jean’ Moonwalk: WATCH

Shaan Surprises Fans With Michael Jackson Tribute In Dubai, Recreates ‘Billie Jean’ Moonwalk: WATCH

Shaan surprises fans at his Dubai concert by paying a tribute to Michael Jackson. The singer went on to recreate ‘Billie Jean’, the pop legend’s iconic moonwalk and signature dance moves.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shaan performed Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' in Dubai.
  • He recreated Michael Jackson's iconic dance moves and stage style.
  • Viral videos show fans praising his unexpected dance skills.

Playback singer Shaan surprised concertgoers in Dubai with a tribute to pop legend Michael Jackson, performing his hit track ‘Billie Jean’ and recreating some of his most iconic dance moves. Videos from the performance have since gone viral on social media, with fans praising the singer’s vocals, stage presence and unexpected dance skills.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Lend Their Voices To Hindi Version Of 'Obsession': WATCH Video

Shaan Recreates Michael Jackson’s Iconic Dance Moves

Known for his romantic Hindi songs, Shaan showed a different side of his musical talent at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai during his ‘All of Me Tour’. The singer took on Michael Jackson’s signature style, delivering a performance that caught fans by surprise.

Along with singing ‘Billie Jean’, Shaan recreated the late pop star’s famous moonwalk, sharp dance steps and distinctive hat moves. His energetic tribute brought a touch of Jackson’s celebrated stage style to the Dubai concert.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Visits Taj Mahal Ahead Of AURA India Tour’s Delhi Concert: WATCH

Fans Praise Shaan’s Performance

Clips of the performance have been widely shared on social media, drawing praise from fans impressed by Shaan’s singing and dance moves. Many were surprised to see the playback singer step away from his familiar romantic hits to pay homage to one of pop music’s most influential performers.

A user shared a video from the concert and wrote, “This instantly transported me to my early teens when I had a raging crush on Shaan… turns out I still do!”

Shaan has spent decades winning listeners over with his Hindi songs. His Dubai performance offered fans a glimpse of another side of his stage persona, with his tribute to Michael Jackson becoming a talking point online.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Shaan do to surprise concertgoers in Dubai?

Playback singer Shaan surprised the audience by performing Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean'. He also recreated some of Jackson's iconic dance moves during his 'All of Me Tour'.

Where did Shaan perform his Michael Jackson tribute?

Shaan performed his tribute to Michael Jackson at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This performance was part of his 'All of Me Tour'.

What specific Michael Jackson dance moves did Shaan recreate?

Shaan recreated the late pop star's famous moonwalk, sharp dance steps, and distinctive hat moves. His energetic tribute brought Jackson's celebrated stage style to the Dubai concert.

How did fans react to Shaan's performance?

Fans widely praised Shaan's vocals, stage presence, and unexpected dance skills. Many were surprised to see him step away from his familiar romantic Hindi hits.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shaan Michael Jackson Billie Jean Shaan Dubai Concert All Of Me Tour
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