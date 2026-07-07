Kunal Kemmu, who is currently hosting the reality show The Alliance, has opened up about a challenging phase in his career when he did not have work for nearly a year. The actor revealed that during this period, he was advised to focus on networking, attending parties, and even sending gifts to industry people in order to find new opportunities.

Kunal, who is currently enjoying a busy professional phase with multiple projects, spoke about the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry and how even established actors go through periods of uncertainty.

'I Was Told To Build A PR Network'

Speaking to News18, Kunal Kemmu explained that advice can only be judged by whether it works for an individual. He said the suggestions he received were not necessarily wrong, but they simply did not suit his personality or career path.

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The actor shared that he was told to have a strong PR team, maintain a visible presence at industry events, interact more with people and even send gifts to build professional relationships. However, he clarified that he did not consider such advice bad, but it was not something that worked for him.

Kunal admitted that he has experienced both extremes in his career, from working continuously for years without breaks to facing long periods without any projects. He revealed that after a phase where he worked non-stop for almost two years, a few films did not perform well, and he eventually spent six months to a year without work.

'Every Actor Goes Through Uncertainty In This Industry'

Reflecting on that difficult period, Kunal said that being without work can naturally create anxiety, with actors often wondering whether they will get another opportunity. He added that this uncertainty is a reality of the entertainment business, affecting everyone from newcomers to established stars.

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Despite the challenges, Kunal has successfully reinvented himself over the years. He was last seen making his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, which received appreciation from audiences. He will next appear in Golmaal 5, alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and other members of the popular franchise.