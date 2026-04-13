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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Selena Gomez Attend Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 Set? Viral Photo Sparks Frenzy, Fans Call It ‘Clone Theory’

Did Selena Gomez Attend Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 Set? Viral Photo Sparks Frenzy, Fans Call It ‘Clone Theory’

Was Selena Gomez spotted at Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 performance? Viral photo sparks rumours, but fans question its authenticity.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Justin Bieber's Coachella performance featured hits, drawing Hailey Bieber and Jenners.
  • A blurry image sparked rumors of Selena Gomez backstage at Coachella.
  • A fake story claimed Gomez faced security harassment at Bieber's rehearsal.
  • No evidence confirms Gomez attended, fueling online speculation about the incident.

A single blurry image is all it took to send the internet into overdrive. As Justin Bieber delivered a headline-grabbing set at Coachella 2026, speculation quickly spiralled over whether Selena Gomez was secretly present backstage. But is there any truth to the claims or is this just another case of festival-fuelled fan fiction?

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter Apologises After 'Youdeling' Comment Sparks Backlash, Says 'Could Have Handled It Better'

Bieberchella Turns Into A Nostalgic Spectacle

Closing out Weekend 1, Justin Bieber kept things refreshingly simple. There was no elaborate singing and no costume changes. There was just a microphone, his catalogue of hits, and a crowd that sang along to every word.

The performance struck an emotional chord. The energy was amplified further by familiar faces in attendance, including Hailey Bieber and members of the Jenner family, adding to the star-studded atmosphere.

Viral Photo Allegedly Shows Selena Gomez At Coachella

While the Justin Bieber's performance was all people were talking about, a parallel narrative quickly took shape online. A widely circulated post on X claimed that Selena Gomez had been spotted backstage with her manager.

The caption read, “OMGGG MULTIPLE PEOPLE SPOTTED SELENA GOMEZ AND HER ASSISTANT BACKSTAGE AT COACHELLA’S MAIN STAGE WHERE Justin Bieber IS SET TO PERFORM NEXT.”

The image in question is heavily blurred and captured from a distance, making it nearly impossible to identify the person. It merely shows a figure dressed in white, with no distinct features or clear indication of their identity.

The rumour also stemmed from a widely circulated post on X, which had a screenshot designed to resemble an Instagram Story from Selena Gomez.

The post claimed, "Selena Gomez has spoken out about the Coachella incident yesterday, saying that while she and her team were trying to attend Justin Bieber’s rehearsal, security allegedly refused them entry and harassed them. She has now reportedly decided to take legal action against the security team and the event organizers,"

The viral story read, "Just came out to see Justin Bieber's rehearnal and ended up getting harassed by security @couchella this is unacceptable. I came in peace and got treated like a criminal... I'll be taking this further."

Fact Check Of Selena Gomez's Viral ‘Rehearsal Incident’

The screenshot contains clear inconsistencies, including a misspelt handle, and there is no verified post from Selena Gomez. No credible sources or official statements support the allegation.

At this stage, there is no concrete evidence that Selena Gomez attended Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 performance. What remains is a blurry image and a wave of online speculation.

From what can be gather so far, the claim appears to have originated from a fan-run account, likely created to fuel speculation and drive engagement through unverified rumours.

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Was Selena Gomez seen at Coachella 2026?

A blurry image circulated online claiming Selena Gomez was backstage at Justin Bieber's Coachella set. However, there is no concrete evidence to support this.

Did Selena Gomez claim security harassed her at Coachella?

A viral screenshot, appearing to be from Selena Gomez, alleged harassment by security during Justin Bieber's rehearsal. This claim is unverified and has inconsistencies.

What is the evidence for Selena Gomez being at Coachella?

The only 'evidence' is a distant, heavily blurred photo. There are no credible sources or official statements confirming her presence.

Where did the rumor about Selena Gomez at Coachella originate?

The speculation appears to have started from a fan account on X, likely to generate engagement through unverified rumors.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Justin Bieber SELENA GOMEZ Coachella 2026
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