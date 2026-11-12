Sekhar Master’s Car Hit By Lorry In Hyderabad; Choreographer Escapes Unhurt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jani Master confirmed Shekhar is fine, resuming shoot today.

Renowned choreographer Sekhar Master had a narrow escape following a road accident in the early hours of Thursday. A lorry collided with his car near Gollapalli village, under the Shamshabad Police Station limits in Rangareddy district. Fortunately, Shekhar and three other passengers travelling with him escaped completely unhurt. The dance master was returning from Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City after wrapping up a shoot schedule for superstar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated Telugu action-drama, Kaaka. The Shamshabad Police have registered the incident and are currently investigating the matter.

Rangareddy, Telangana | Choreographer Shekhar Master and three others escaped unhurt after a lorry hit the car they were travelling in near Gollapalli village under Shamshabad Police Station limits in Rangareddy district in the early morning hours today. Police are investigating the matter: Shamshabad Police November 12, 2026

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Jani Master Shares Health Update

Following the alarming news, fellow choreographer Jani Master took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure fans about Sekhar's well-being. Sharing that he spoke to the master directly, Jani confirmed that Sekhar is perfectly fine and is even expected to resume filming for Kaaka by Thursday evening itself. "Let's all pray for his good health and the well-being of everyone," he wrote.

Been receiving calls from many near and dear ones enquiring about #SekharMaster’s accident while returning from the shoot of #Kaaka. I spoke to the master and I’m happy to share that he is doing fine. He will also be joining the #Kaaka shoot this evening. Let’s all pray for his good health and the well-being of everyone. Stay safe! 🙏❤️ — Jani Master (@AlwaysJani) November 12, 2026

About Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka'

Sekhar Master has been heavily involved in the production of Kaaka, a high-octane action-thriller directed by Bobby Kolli. Headlined by megastar Chiranjeevi, the KVN Productions venture is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City. The film also features filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, alongside Anaswara Rajan, who reportedly plays Chiranjeevi's daughter.

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With the first half of the film already shot and around thirty per cent of the second half finished, the team is working towards wrapping up the remaining portions ahead of its grand theatrical release.