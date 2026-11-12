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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSekhar Master’s Car Hit By Lorry In Hyderabad; Choreographer Escapes Unhurt

Sekhar Master’s Car Hit By Lorry In Hyderabad; Choreographer Escapes Unhurt

Choreographer Sekhar Master and three others escaped safely after a lorry hit their car near Hyderabad on Thursday morning. They were returning from the shoot of Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Kaaka.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
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  • Jani Master confirmed Shekhar is fine, resuming shoot today.

Renowned choreographer Sekhar Master had a narrow escape following a road accident in the early hours of Thursday. A lorry collided with his car near Gollapalli village, under the Shamshabad Police Station limits in Rangareddy district. Fortunately, Shekhar and three other passengers travelling with him escaped completely unhurt. The dance master was returning from Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City after wrapping up a shoot schedule for superstar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated Telugu action-drama, Kaaka. The Shamshabad Police have registered the incident and are currently investigating the matter.

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Jani Master Shares Health Update

Following the alarming news, fellow choreographer Jani Master took to X (formerly Twitter) to reassure fans about Sekhar's well-being. Sharing that he spoke to the master directly, Jani confirmed that Sekhar is perfectly fine and is even expected to resume filming for Kaaka by Thursday evening itself. "Let's all pray for his good health and the well-being of everyone," he wrote.

About Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka'

Sekhar Master has been heavily involved in the production of Kaaka, a high-octane action-thriller directed by Bobby Kolli. Headlined by megastar Chiranjeevi, the KVN Productions venture is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City. The film also features filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, alongside Anaswara Rajan, who reportedly plays Chiranjeevi's daughter.

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With the first half of the film already shot and around thirty per cent of the second half finished, the team is working towards wrapping up the remaining portions ahead of its grand theatrical release.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the road accident involving Shekhar Master take place?

The accident occurred near Gollapalli village. This location is under the Shamshabad Police Station limits in Rangareddy district.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chiranjeevi Jani Master Telugu Cinema Kaaka Shekhar Master
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