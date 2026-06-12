Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MBBS student Sejal Pawar made controversial cadaver remarks.

KEM Hospital investigates student's remarks; suspension awaits inquiry report.

KEM MARD condemned remarks, cautioned against student's online harassment.

AIMSA demanded action for insensitive remarks, threatening legal steps.

Amid growing backlash over MBBS student Sejal Pawar’s alleged comments about measuring the genitalia of male cadavers, KEM Hospital - where she is studying - has issued a clarification stating that she has not been suspended yet. The institution said any disciplinary action will be taken only after an inquiry report is submitted.

‘Sejal Pawar Not Suspended Yet’

KEM Hospital Dean Dr Harish Pathak told IANS, “Yesterday, we came to know through social media that a video is circulating in which one of our students is seen making objectionable comments about dead bodies. It is highly unacceptable. We are very sensitive about respect for the dead, especially since bodies are donated with great emotional commitment for medical education.”

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He further said that a two-member committee has been set up to investigate the matter and that an internal report is expected within a day or two.

“I have constituted a two-member committee to inquire into the matter. We expect the report by evening, and appropriate action will be taken thereafter,” he added.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Regarding Dr Sejal Pawar being booked for remarks made at a comedy show, Dean of KEM Hospital Dr Harish Pathak says, "Yesterday, we came to know through social media that a video is being circulated in which one of our students is seen making objectionable… pic.twitter.com/4C5ymHneD1 — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2026

Sejal Pawar Not A Member of KEM MARD

Earlier in the day, KEM MARD issued a statement clarifying that Sejal is not a member of the association and strongly condemned her remarks.

“KEM MARD upholds the highest standards of professionalism, ethical conduct, and respect for body donors, whose selfless contribution is invaluable to medical education. The remarks made by the student were inappropriate, do not reflect the values expected of medical professionals, and have understandably caused hurt and concern,” the statement read.

However, it also cautioned against online harassment of the student, calling it disproportionate and unconstructive. It further said that criticism related to her admission through reservation was unwarranted.

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“While accountability for one’s words is essential, the student has publicly expressed regret and issued an apology. KEM MARD does not endorse the remarks made; however, we believe that subsequent personal vilification, online abuse, and targeted harassment are neither constructive nor proportionate. Public discourse should remain fair and focused on the incident itself, without extending to unrelated issues such as the student’s admission through the reservation quota,” it added.

KEM MARD (Mumbai) issued a statement on a recent controversy involving an MBBS undergraduate student, clarifying the student is not a member of the association. It condemned inappropriate remarks, emphasized medical ethics, and noted the student’s apology. It also opposed online… pic.twitter.com/NULcQs0Mkj — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2026

Sejal Pawar’s Joke And Apology

It all started after Sejal Pawar, during Pranit More’s comedy show in Gurgaon, made remarks about comparing the genitalia of deceased male patients. The incident sparked widespread outrage online, especially amid the ongoing backlash over the “Rs 370 biryani” remark made during the same event. She later issued two apologies - one in the form of a video and the second written.

The student has since deleted her Instagram account.

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AIMSA Calls For Action

The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) described the remarks as “an insensitive, irresponsible, and disrespectful portrayal of cadavers and body donors for entertainment purposes”.

It said cadavers represent individuals who made a selfless contribution to medical education, adding that such donations are essential for training future doctors.

AIMSA further stated that any act that “mocks, trivialises or disrespects” human remains is unacceptable and demanded a public apology. It also warned that it would pursue legal action if authorities fail to act.