See Mira Rajput's Fun-Filled Diwali Bash With Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Friends

See Mira Rajput’s Fun-Filled Diwali Bash With Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter & Friends

Mira Rajput shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebrations with Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and close friends. From festive outfits to game night fun, see the highlights from their joyous celebration.

By : IANS | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Entrepreneur and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput gave her fans a fun sneak peek into her Diwali celebrations. She recently took to her social media account to share a carousel post and share a glimpse of her fun celebrations with her husband, Shahid Kapoor, brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter, and close friends.

The post featured a mix of photos and videos that captured the fun celebrations. In one of the pictures, Mira, dressed in a mustard yellow and green ethnic outfit, paired it with traditional jewellery.

Her friends also looked equally gorgeous in their beautiful attires. Another slide offered a look at her elegant table setting, complete with silver platters of Indian sweets, lit diyas, and floral arrangements. She also shared a picture that showed Shahid Kapoor in a black kurta playing cards with friends. Another picture captured Mira enjoying a game night with her friends.

Another picture featured Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and all their guests smiling and posing for the picture together. The photo also featured Mira herself. She also shared a cute and candid moment with her son, Zain, playfully giving her bunny ears in a picture.

The final slide showed a tray filled with phones, suggesting that all the guests had probably put their phones aside to focus on their beautiful night of fun and friendship. Mira captioned the post, "Very serious about my variations and friendships.'

Even though we don't play with money, joker, preference is real. Wishing you all a year filled with love, light, and happy luck. Happy Diwali. P.S. Find bunny ears." For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony held in Gurgaon. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends.

The couple is blessed with two children, daughter Mira, born in August 2016, and son Zain, born in September 2018. The couple is often seen taking trips to unwind and also rekindle their romance. Mira and Shahid are touted to be one of the finest pairs of Bollywood.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:25 PM (IST)
Mira Rajput Ishaan Khatter Shahid Kapoor
