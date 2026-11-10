Sebastian Lelio, ‘A Fantastic Woman’ Director, Dies At 52 Following Health Complications

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastian Lelio died at 52.

Family confirmed his death last Friday from health complications.

Lelio celebrated women, LGBTQ+ representation in acclaimed films.

Berlinale remembered his lasting contribution to international cinema.

Oscar-winning Chilean filmmaker Sebastian Lelio, best known for directing A Fantastic Woman, The Wonder and The Wave, has died at the age of 52. His family confirmed the news, saying that the writer-director passed away following health complications. His death has prompted tributes from the international film community, including the Berlin International Film Festival, which celebrated his contribution to cinema and LGBTQ+ representation.

According to Deadline, Lelio died last Friday in Santiago, Chile. His partner, Amalia Kassai, announced his death in a social media post, while local media reported that he was found dead at his home.

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Family Confirms Sebastian Lelio’s Death

Kassai shared the news on social media, confirming that Lelio had died following health complications. She also remembered him as a person who made an important contribution to Chilean culture.

“With great sadness, we announce the death, following health complications, of Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio. We are going through a time of profound grief, and his memory will remain with us forever. He was a wonderful person who made significant contributions to Chilean culture at important moments in its history. As a family, we ask for privacy and consideration during these difficult time,” Amalia Kassai wrote.

Following the announcement, messages of condolence and tributes began appearing across social media, with members of the film fraternity remembering the director and his work.

Berlinale Remembers The Filmmaker’s Contribution To Cinema

The official Instagram account of the Berlin International Film Festival, also known as Berlinale, paid tribute to Lelio, recalling his association with the festival over the years.

His film Gloria premiered at Berlinale in 2013, earning its lead actor Paulina García the Silver Bear for Best Actress. In 2017, A Fantastic Woman premiered in the festival’s Competition section, winning the TEDDY AWARD and the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay.

The film went on to make history as the first Chilean production to win the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. It also became an important work in the representation of transgender characters in cinema. Lelio returned to Berlinale in 2019 as a member of its International Jury.

In its tribute, the festival remembered his visionary storytelling, empathy and commitment to cinema and LGBTQ+ stories, adding that his work had left a lasting impression on filmmakers and audiences worldwide.

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A Career Marked By Female-Centred Stories

Lelio was particularly known for films centred on women's experiences. His 2017 drama A Fantastic Woman earned him international recognition and the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. The film also received three awards at the Berlin Film Festival.

Another notable work, the 2022 psychological thriller The Wonder, featured Florence Pugh as Lib Wright, an English Nightingale nurse. Set in 1862, the film received a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding British Film of the Year.

(With inputs from ANI)