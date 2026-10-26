ScoutOp’s Team Reacts To Love Gill's 'Spoiled Career' Remark, Says He Had ‘No Wrong Intention’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Girlfriend confronted ScoutOp about his closeness with Love Gill.

His team defended their

Team claimed ScoutOp unaware of external perceptions of interactions.

They urged fans to judge his entire journey fairly.

ScoutOp’s team has stated that the esports player’s confrontation with girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani occurred during the latest Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The controversy centres on his closeness to fellow contestant Love Gill, which has drawn criticism and sparked questions about their relationship inside the house. In its statement shared on social media, ScoutOp’s team defended his intentions, describing his bond with Love as that of a brother and sister. The team also said he was unaware of how their interactions were being perceived outside the house and urged fans not to judge his character based on the controversy.

ScoutOp’s Team Defends His Bond With Love Gill

In its social media statement, ScoutOp’s team said it wanted to address the discussion following the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode with “clarity, maturity, and perspective”. It maintained that people who know the esports player personally understand his kind and genuine nature.

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Addressing his equation with Love Gill, the team said, “At no point did he have any wrong intention. The bond he shared was one he always saw as that of a brother and sister.” The statement added that ScoutOp had not realised his interactions with Love were being interpreted differently by viewers outside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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Why Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Confront ScoutOp?

Kaashvi entered the house to confront her boyfriend over his closeness to Love. According to ScoutOp’s team, her intention was to make him aware of how the situation appeared to people watching the show and encourage him to concentrate on his journey. “That is precisely why Kaashvi chose to meet him. She knows Scout's heart better than anyone,” the statement read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sc0ut (@scoutop)

The team also responded to allegations suggesting ScoutOp could intentionally damage another contestant’s career. It expressed disappointment over such claims, arguing that they did not reflect his character or intentions.

ScoutOp’s Team Appeals For Support

Thanking his supporters and the gaming community, ScoutOp’s team urged fans to consider his journey beyond the current controversy. It said isolated moments and assumptions should not outweigh his years of work and loyalty.

“Let's not allow assumptions or selective moments to overshadow years of authenticity, hard work, humility, and loyalty. Trust Scout. Trust his character. Let his journey be judged in its entirety, not by a single misunderstanding,” the statement read.

The team also asked supporters to continue backing him as he competes for the Bigg Boss 20 trophy, calling for patience and dignity amid the ongoing discussion. ScoutOp’s team has made its position clear, but the controversy surrounding his bond with Love Gill continues to draw attention as his Bigg Boss 20 journey progresses.