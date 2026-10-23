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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show Despite Permission Denial

‘Scared Of Concerts Too?’ Abhijeet Dipke To Delhi Police As Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Show Despite Permission Denial

Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the Delhi Police after they denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert in the national capital.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police denied Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert permission.
  • Police cited security, crowd management, and threat inputs for denial.
  • Abhijeet Dipke criticized police for denying concert permission.
  • Dosanjh continues promoting Delhi show despite police denial.

Abhijeet Dipke has taken a dig at the Delhi Police for denying permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert. The CJP founder questioned whether the police were now “scared of concerts too” following the protests. 

Abhijeet Dipke Takes A Dig At Delhi Police

Reacting to a post by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter) reporting that the Delhi Police had denied permission for Diljit’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Dipke wrote, “Scared of concerts too?”

DCP Writes To BookMyShow

According to a report by HT City, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) wrote to BookMyShow, denying permission for the concert on security grounds and citing potential crowd management concerns.

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“Sir, With reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing ‘Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to,” the letter stated, as quoted by the outlet.

Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Delhi Show

Diljit announced his seven-city AURA India Tour earlier this month and has continued promoting his Delhi concert despite the police denying permission for the event.

Sharing a video on his Instagram Story, the singer reiterated the concert details, writing, “Aura India Tour. 30 October. JLN Stadium. 7 days to go.”

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After his Delhi concert, Diljit will perform in Indore on November 15, followed by Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. A Chandigarh concert has also been announced, but its date and other details are yet to be confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert denied permission?

The Delhi Police denied permission due to security concerns and potential crowd management issues. They cited specific threat-related inputs and various law and order commitments during the festive season.

Who reacted to the Delhi Police's decision about the concert?

Abhijeet Dipke, the CJP founder, criticized the Delhi Police's decision. He questioned if the police were now “scared of concerts too” following protests.

Is Diljit Dosanjh still promoting his Delhi concert?

Yes, Diljit Dosanjh continues to promote his Delhi concert. He shared details on his Instagram Story, despite the police denying permission for the event.

Which entity was informed about the concert's denial?

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) formally informed BookMyShow. They communicated the denial of permission for the concert.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Entertainment News Diljit Dosanjh Delhi POlice DELHI Abhijeet Dipke
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