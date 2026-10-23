Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police denied Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 concert permission.

Police cited security, crowd management, and threat inputs for denial.

Abhijeet Dipke criticized police for denying concert permission.

Dosanjh continues promoting Delhi show despite police denial.

Abhijeet Dipke has taken a dig at the Delhi Police for denying permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert. The CJP founder questioned whether the police were now “scared of concerts too” following the protests.

Abhijeet Dipke Takes A Dig At Delhi Police

Reacting to a post by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter) reporting that the Delhi Police had denied permission for Diljit’s concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Dipke wrote, “Scared of concerts too?”

Scared of concerts too?😂 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 22, 2026

DCP Writes To BookMyShow

According to a report by HT City, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) wrote to BookMyShow, denying permission for the concert on security grounds and citing potential crowd management concerns.

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“Sir, With reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing ‘Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour Delhi’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to,” the letter stated, as quoted by the outlet.

Diljit Dosanjh Continues Promoting Delhi Show

Diljit announced his seven-city AURA India Tour earlier this month and has continued promoting his Delhi concert despite the police denying permission for the event.

Sharing a video on his Instagram Story, the singer reiterated the concert details, writing, “Aura India Tour. 30 October. JLN Stadium. 7 days to go.”

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After his Delhi concert, Diljit will perform in Indore on November 15, followed by Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27, Bengaluru on November 29 and Lucknow on December 5. A Chandigarh concert has also been announced, but its date and other details are yet to be confirmed.