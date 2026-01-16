SC Issues Notice To Karisma Kapoor On Plea By Late Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Kapur

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to actor Karisma Kapoor in connection with a plea filed by Priya Kapur, the wife of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The petition seeks access to documents related to the divorce proceedings between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, a case that was settled several years ago.

The notice was issued on Friday after the matter was heard in chambers by Justice AS Chandurkar. The court has asked Karisma Kapoor to file her response to the plea within two weeks.

What Priya Kapur Has Asked the Supreme Court

Priya Kapur, who married Sunjay Kapur after his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, has approached the apex court requesting certified copies of documents from a disposed transfer petition. The petition pertains to the divorce case between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, which had earlier been transferred from Mumbai to Delhi following a settlement between the former couple.

In her application, Priya has sought access to the complete set of records, including the original petition, annexures, court orders, notings, settlement agreements, and applications filed during the proceedings. She has argued that these documents are required for official purposes in connection with a succession dispute that is currently pending before the Delhi High Court.

Ongoing Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

The request comes amid an ongoing legal tussle between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Kapur over the assets of the late Sunjay Kapur. Karisma Kapoor’s two children with Sunjay Kapur have accused their stepmother of forging his will and attempting to gain full control over his estate.

Priya Kapur has firmly rejected these allegations, calling them “bogus” and maintaining that the will in question is legally valid. The dispute has intensified scrutiny over Sunjay Kapur’s estate, with multiple legal proceedings now unfolding across courts.

Background of the Divorce Case

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were previously involved in prolonged matrimonial litigation. In 2016, Sunjay Kapur had filed a transfer petition before the Supreme Court seeking to move the divorce proceedings from Mumbai to Delhi. However, during the pendency of the matter, both parties arrived at a settlement, leading to the disposal of the case.

Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, Priya Kapur has claimed that she is a legal heir and has a direct stake in matters relating to his estate. She has contended that access to the divorce-related documents is essential to protect her legal interests in the succession proceedings.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with advocate Smriti Asmita, appeared on behalf of Priya Kapur. The application was filed through advocate Vagisha Kochar.

The matter is now expected to progress further once Karisma Kapoor submits her response to the Supreme Court.