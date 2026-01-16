Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSC Issues Notice To Karisma Kapoor On Plea By Late Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Kapur

SC Issues Notice To Karisma Kapoor On Plea By Late Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Kapur

The Supreme Court issued a notice to Karisma Kapoor following a petition by Priya Kapur, late Sanjay Kapur's wife, seeking certified copies of Karisma and Sanjay's 2016 divorce documents.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 03:26 PM (IST)

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to actor Karisma Kapoor in connection with a plea filed by Priya Kapur, the wife of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The petition seeks access to documents related to the divorce proceedings between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, a case that was settled several years ago.

The notice was issued on Friday after the matter was heard in chambers by Justice AS Chandurkar. The court has asked Karisma Kapoor to file her response to the plea within two weeks.

What Priya Kapur Has Asked the Supreme Court

Priya Kapur, who married Sunjay Kapur after his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, has approached the apex court requesting certified copies of documents from a disposed transfer petition. The petition pertains to the divorce case between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, which had earlier been transferred from Mumbai to Delhi following a settlement between the former couple.

In her application, Priya has sought access to the complete set of records, including the original petition, annexures, court orders, notings, settlement agreements, and applications filed during the proceedings. She has argued that these documents are required for official purposes in connection with a succession dispute that is currently pending before the Delhi High Court.

Ongoing Legal Battle Over Sunjay Kapur’s Assets

The request comes amid an ongoing legal tussle between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Kapur over the assets of the late Sunjay Kapur. Karisma Kapoor’s two children with Sunjay Kapur have accused their stepmother of forging his will and attempting to gain full control over his estate.

Priya Kapur has firmly rejected these allegations, calling them “bogus” and maintaining that the will in question is legally valid. The dispute has intensified scrutiny over Sunjay Kapur’s estate, with multiple legal proceedings now unfolding across courts.

Background of the Divorce Case

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor were previously involved in prolonged matrimonial litigation. In 2016, Sunjay Kapur had filed a transfer petition before the Supreme Court seeking to move the divorce proceedings from Mumbai to Delhi. However, during the pendency of the matter, both parties arrived at a settlement, leading to the disposal of the case.

Following Sunjay Kapur’s death, Priya Kapur has claimed that she is a legal heir and has a direct stake in matters relating to his estate. She has contended that access to the divorce-related documents is essential to protect her legal interests in the succession proceedings.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with advocate Smriti Asmita, appeared on behalf of Priya Kapur. The application was filed through advocate Vagisha Kochar.

The matter is now expected to progress further once Karisma Kapoor submits her response to the Supreme Court.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute Karisma Kapoor Supreme Court Sunjay Kapur Divorce Case
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul On Refund Chaos
'All Refunds Processed': IndiGo Offers Rs 10,000 'Gesture Of Care', But Passengers Cry Foul
India
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
BJP Presidential Election 2026: Notification Released, Dates Announced
Cities
Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised
Contaminated Water Scare Returns In Greater Noida Alpha-2, Four Students Hospitalised
World
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Venezuela’s Machado Says She ‘Presented’ Nobel Peace Prize To Trump During US Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Indian Merchant Navy Seafarer Arrested in Iran, Parents Plead for Government Intervention
Politics: BJP Wave Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls as Thackeray Stronghold in Mumbai Shows Signs of Crumbling
Politics: BJP Alliance Leads Early BMC Trends as Marker Ink Row Sparks Fresh Political Clash
Politics: BJP Alliance Extends Lead in Early BMC Trends as Counting Continues in 46-Ward Batches
Politics: Thackeray Brothers Lead in Their Strongholds as BJP Alliance Maintains Edge in Early BMC Trends
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget