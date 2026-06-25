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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSC Disposes Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea Against Charges In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

SC Disposes Jacqueline Fernandez’s Plea Against Charges In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

Jacqueline Fernandez challenged the May 30 order of Patiala House Court here, which directed framing of charges against the actor in the case being investigated by ED under the PMLA.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Justice Mishra recused from Jacqueline Fernandez's money laundering case.
  • Justice Mishra recused; son appeared in a connected case.
  • Fernandez challenged charge framing in Rs 200 crore case.
  • Lower court found prima facie evidence against Fernandez.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the Supreme Court on Thursday recused from hearing a petition filed by Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez against a Delhi trial court order framing charges against her and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

A bench of Justices PK Mishra and AS Chandurkar directed that the matter be listed before another bench on June 25.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that he was appearing for the investigating agency, Enforcement Directorate.

Justice Mishra said, "There is some difficulty; it will before some other bench. In one of the connected matters, my son appeared for the government side. Post it before the bench in which one of us is not a member."

Fernandez has challenged the May 30 order of Patiala House Court here, which directed framing of charges against the actor in the case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On May 30, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma held that a prima facie case is made out against Fernandez, based on the material produced by ED.
The court noted that there is prima facie sufficient material to indicate that Fernandez received luxurious gifts from Chandrasekhar despite having knowledge of his criminal antecedents.

She was in connivance with Chandrasekhar to conceal the use of proceeds of crime (POC), the judge had said.

On June 3, the charges were formally framed against Chandrashekhar and Fernandez, among others, following which the trial in the case commenced.

The actor had earlier moved an application in the ED case to turn an approver; however, since the agency opposed the same, Fernandez withdrew it on April 16.
Both Chandrasekhar and his wife were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2021 for their alleged role in the duping case. They are presently in judicial custody. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra recuse himself from the case?

Justice Mishra recused himself because his son had appeared for the government side in a connected matter. The case will now be listed before a different bench on June 25.

What is Jacqueline Fernandez challenging in the Supreme Court?

She is challenging a May 30 order from the Patiala House Court. This order directed the framing of charges against her in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

What is the basis for the charges against Jacqueline Fernandez?

The court found prima facie evidence that she received luxurious gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar despite knowing his criminal background and was in connivance to conceal proceeds of crime.

When were charges formally framed against Fernandez and Chandrashekhar?

Charges were formally framed against Chandrashekhar and Fernandez, among others, on June 3. This marked the commencement of the trial in the money laundering case.

Published at : 25 Jun 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrashekhar ENtertainment News
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