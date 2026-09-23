'Sudani From Nigeria' Actor Savithri Sreedharan Passes Away At 85 In Kozhikode

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan passed away at 85.

She had a distinguished four-decade career in Malayalam theatre.

Debuting in 1991, she returned to acclaim with Sudani from Nigeria.

That acclaimed role earned her state, national film awards.

Savithri Sreedharan, the veteran Malayalam theatre and film actor who earned widespread acclaim for her performance in Sudani from Nigeria, has died at the age of 85. She passed away at her residence in Kozhikode on Wednesday, September 23, industry sources said. Sreedharan had reportedly been dealing with age-related ailments for some time.

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Savithri Sreedharan’s Four-Decade Theatre Journey

Sreedharan built a long-standing career in theatre spanning around four decades. Her association with amateur theatre began when she was just 16, and she remained part of the amateur stage for nearly 20 years before moving into professional theatre.

A key turning point in her stage career came with eminent playwright K T Mohammed’s play ‘Deepasthambham Mahascharyam’. She later worked with several well-known drama troupes, establishing herself as a respected presence in Malayalam theatre.

Her contribution to the stage was also recognised with the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for her overall contribution to theatre.

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From ‘Kadavu’ To ‘Sudani from Nigeria’

Sreedharan made her film debut in 1991 with ‘Kadavu’, directed by Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair. Though she had already built a strong reputation in theatre, she stayed away from the silver screen for several years before returning to films in 2018 with ‘Sudani from Nigeria’.

Her performance in the widely appreciated film brought her renewed recognition and introduced her work to a much wider audience. Her portrayal earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress in 2019, while she also received a Special Mention at the National Film Awards. The recognition highlighted the impact of her return to cinema after a long gap.

Her death marks the loss of a respected performer whose four-decade career was deeply rooted in Malayalam theatre, while her memorable film roles also left a lasting impression on audiences.

(With inputs from PTI)