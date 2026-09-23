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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Sudani From Nigeria' Actor Savithri Sreedharan Passes Away At 85 In Kozhikode

'Sudani From Nigeria' Actor Savithri Sreedharan Passes Away At 85 In Kozhikode

Veteran Malayalam actor and theatre artist Savithri Sreedharan has died at 85 in Kozhikode. She was known for ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ and her four-decade theatre career.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan passed away at 85.
  • She had a distinguished four-decade career in Malayalam theatre.
  • Debuting in 1991, she returned to acclaim with Sudani from Nigeria.
  • That acclaimed role earned her state, national film awards.

Savithri Sreedharan, the veteran Malayalam theatre and film actor who earned widespread acclaim for her performance in Sudani from Nigeria, has died at the age of 85. She passed away at her residence in Kozhikode on Wednesday, September 23, industry sources said. Sreedharan had reportedly been dealing with age-related ailments for some time.

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Savithri Sreedharan’s Four-Decade Theatre Journey

Sreedharan built a long-standing career in theatre spanning around four decades. Her association with amateur theatre began when she was just 16, and she remained part of the amateur stage for nearly 20 years before moving into professional theatre.

A key turning point in her stage career came with eminent playwright K T Mohammed’s play ‘Deepasthambham Mahascharyam’. She later worked with several well-known drama troupes, establishing herself as a respected presence in Malayalam theatre.

Her contribution to the stage was also recognised with the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for her overall contribution to theatre. 

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From ‘Kadavu’ To ‘Sudani from Nigeria’

Sreedharan made her film debut in 1991 with ‘Kadavu’, directed by Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair. Though she had already built a strong reputation in theatre, she stayed away from the silver screen for several years before returning to films in 2018 with ‘Sudani from Nigeria’.

Her performance in the widely appreciated film brought her renewed recognition and introduced her work to a much wider audience. Her portrayal earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress in 2019, while she also received a Special Mention at the National Film Awards. The recognition highlighted the impact of her return to cinema after a long gap.

Her death marks the loss of a respected performer whose four-decade career was deeply rooted in Malayalam theatre, while her memorable film roles also left a lasting impression on audiences.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Savithri Sreedharan pass away?

Savithri Sreedharan died at the age of 85 on Wednesday, September 23. She passed away at her residence in Kozhikode due to age-related ailments.

What was Savithri Sreedharan best known for in films?

She gained widespread acclaim for her performance in 'Sudani from Nigeria'. This role earned her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress and a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.

How long was Savithri Sreedharan's theatre career?

Savithri Sreedharan had a long-standing career in theatre spanning around four decades. She started with amateur theatre at age 16 before moving to professional stage.

When did Savithri Sreedharan make her film debut?

She made her film debut in 1991 with 'Kadavu,' directed by Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair. She later returned to films in 2018 with 'Sudani from Nigeria'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala News Malayalam Cinema Savithri Sreedharan Savithri Sreedharan Death Malayalam Actress Death Sudani From Nigeria
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