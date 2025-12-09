Saumya Tandon Calls Akshaye Khanna 'Brilliant', Says He Gave Dhurandhar His 2000 Percent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Aditya Dhar’s action-packed entertainer Dhurandhar is turning into one of the year’s biggest box-office triumphs, maintaining a phenomenal streak since its December 5 release. The film has been attracting strong footfalls across the country, swiftly climbing the list of top earners of the season. With an outstanding Monday collection of ₹23 crore, Dhurandhar now stands at a massive ₹126 crore within just four days of release, firmly establishing itself as a blockbuster.

The ensemble cast — featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi — has been receiving widespread appreciation, but one performance that has especially stood out is that of Akshaye Khanna.

Saumya Tandon on Working With Akshaye Khanna

Saumya Tandon, who appears in a contrasting avatar from her popular Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! role, plays Akshaye Khanna’s on-screen wife. Speaking to News18 Showsha, she recalled being deeply impressed by his artistry.

“I'm a huge fan of Akshay's work. He's so captivating when he's on screen. It's really a pleasure to watch him on screen because he acts so naturally. I mean, he's a brilliant actor. So, working with him was a really great experience,” she said.

Although her role is limited, Saumya shared that the admiration for Khanna’s intensity was uniform throughout the set.

“I mean, I wasn't in the entire film because I, you know, have a small role. But I heard from everyone on set that it was a very difficult shoot and he gave it his 2000 percent, and it shows. I think he deserves all the love for it,” she added.

Dhurandhar Earns Praise and Box Office Glory

The film’s soaring numbers reflect strong word-of-mouth, amplified by the cast’s powerful performances. With its gripping narrative and standout portrayals, Dhurandhar looks poised to continue rewriting box-office history in the coming days.