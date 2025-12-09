Saumya Tandon Calls Akshaye Khanna 'Brilliant', Says He Gave Dhurandhar His 2000 Percent

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSaumya Tandon Calls Akshaye Khanna 'Brilliant', Says He Gave Dhurandhar His 2000 Percent

Saumya Tandon calls Akshaye Khanna “brilliant” as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues its record-breaking run with a ₹126 crore collection in four days.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Aditya Dhar’s action-packed entertainer Dhurandhar is turning into one of the year’s biggest box-office triumphs, maintaining a phenomenal streak since its December 5 release. The film has been attracting strong footfalls across the country, swiftly climbing the list of top earners of the season. With an outstanding Monday collection of ₹23 crore, Dhurandhar now stands at a massive ₹126 crore within just four days of release, firmly establishing itself as a blockbuster.

The ensemble cast — featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi — has been receiving widespread appreciation, but one performance that has especially stood out is that of Akshaye Khanna.

Saumya Tandon on Working With Akshaye Khanna

Saumya Tandon, who appears in a contrasting avatar from her popular Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! role, plays Akshaye Khanna’s on-screen wife. Speaking to News18 Showsha, she recalled being deeply impressed by his artistry.

“I'm a huge fan of Akshay's work. He's so captivating when he's on screen. It's really a pleasure to watch him on screen because he acts so naturally. I mean, he's a brilliant actor. So, working with him was a really great experience,” she said.

Although her role is limited, Saumya shared that the admiration for Khanna’s intensity was uniform throughout the set.
“I mean, I wasn't in the entire film because I, you know, have a small role. But I heard from everyone on set that it was a very difficult shoot and he gave it his 2000 percent, and it shows. I think he deserves all the love for it,” she added.

Dhurandhar Earns Praise and Box Office Glory

The film’s soaring numbers reflect strong word-of-mouth, amplified by the cast’s powerful performances. With its gripping narrative and standout portrayals, Dhurandhar looks poised to continue rewriting box-office history in the coming days.

Published at : 09 Dec 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Saumya Tandon Akshaye Khanna Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar Film Dhurandhar Box Office
