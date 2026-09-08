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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSonu Sood Raises Alarm Over Student Housing Crisis, Suggests Govt Land For Affordable Hostels

Sonu Sood Raises Alarm Over Student Housing Crisis, Suggests Govt Land For Affordable Hostels

Satya Niketan Building Collapse: The tragic incident in Delhi left seven people dead, including five students and two labourers.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonu Sood urged safer student housing after Satya Niketan collapse.
  • Only 1 in 31 Delhi students gets hostel accommodation.
  • Sood proposed using vacant land for affordable student hostels.
  • Satya Niketan collapse killed seven; three property owners arrested.

Sonu Sood on Tuesday called for safe and affordable accommodation for students in Delhi after a building collapse in Satya Niketan claimed seven lives and raised questions over construction and safety compliance. He pointed out that lakhs of students enrol in universities across Delhi every year, while hostel capacity remains severely limited, with only around one in 31 students able to access hostel accommodation. Sood urged the government to introduce policy changes that could provide safer housing options for students in the long run.

Sonu Sood On Satya Niketan Mishap

The 53-year-old actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his concerns. “Every year, lakhs of students leave their homes to chase a dream in another city. But are we giving them a safe place to live?” he asked.

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He highlighted the gap between the number of students enrolled in Delhi and the national capital’s hostel capacity. “In Delhi, around 7 lakh students are enrolled, while hostel capacity is barely 30,000 -- just 1 in 31 gets a hostel,” he said.

Sood suggested identifying vacant government land around universities and using it to develop safe and affordable student hostels. He also proposed granting universities additional building permissions to create more accommodation on their campuses.

“Why not identify vacant government land around universities and allow/build safe, affordable student hostels there? Universities could also be given additional building permissions to create more on-campus accommodation. Students get safety. Parents get peace of mind. Universities and governments generate revenue. And, most importantly, we protect lives. Sometimes, a small change in policy can protect someone’s biggest dream,” he added.

Satya Niketan Building Collapse

The building collapse in Satya Niketan triggered a major rescue operation and raised questions over whether construction and safety regulations had been followed. According to Delhi Police, the confirmed death toll stands at seven, including five students and two labourers, while 12 people were rescued alive from the wreckage.

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Delhi Police said the property is registered in the name of 75-year-old Urmila Gupta. Her husband, 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, and their 52-year-old son, Mahesh Gupta, were also involved in managing and running the property. All three have been arrested in connection with the case.

Bhavya Karhail, the Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class, issued the custody order after hearing arguments from Delhi Police and defence counsel Yashpal Singh.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sonu Sood call for action regarding student accommodation?

He called for safe and affordable accommodation for students in Delhi after a building collapse in Satya Niketan claimed seven lives. He highlighted the severe lack of hostel capacity.

What is the current student housing situation in Delhi according to Sonu Sood?

Delhi has around 7 lakh enrolled students, but hostel capacity is barely 30,000. This means only one in 31 students can access hostel accommodation.

What solutions did Sonu Sood propose for student housing?

He suggested identifying vacant government land near universities to build safe, affordable student hostels. He also proposed granting universities additional building permissions for on-campus accommodation.

How many lives were lost in the Satya Niketan building collapse?

The building collapse in Satya Niketan resulted in seven deaths, including five students and two labourers. Twelve people were also rescued alive from the wreckage.

Who was arrested following the Satya Niketan building collapse?

The property owner, Urmila Gupta, along with her husband Hariram Gupta and son Mahesh Gupta, were arrested. They were involved in managing and running the property.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Students Sonu Sood DELHI Satya Niketan Building Collapse
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