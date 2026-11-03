Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director Honey Trehan slammed new CBFC film certification guidelines.

New rules require full film submission, disregarding announced titles/dates.

Trehan's film

Other films also encountered significant certification obstacles, prompting debate.

Director Honey Trehan has criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its latest advisory for filmmakers, calling the guidelines an attack on freedom of speech. The advisory, issued in October, states that filmmakers must submit complete films for certification and that announced titles and release dates will not influence the board’s decision. Trehan shared his reaction on Instagram Stories, linking the development to wider concerns about creative freedom. His criticism comes months after his film Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh and earlier titled Panjab ’95, faced prolonged certification hurdles before its release on ZEE5.

Honey Trehan Criticises CBFC Guidelines

On Monday, November 2, Honey Trehan reacted to the new certification advisory after it began circulating on social media. The director reposted a poster of Satluj shared by Variety India on his Instagram Stories, alongside a reference to the new CBFC guidelines. Expressing his objection, Trehan wrote, “New Guidelines show and underline the cowardice & the Dictatorship in the country, not the Democratic approach towards the freedom of speech.”

His remarks have drawn attention to the implications of the advisory for filmmakers, particularly those whose projects encounter delays or disagreements during the certification process.

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What Do The New CBFC Rules Say?

The CBFC issued the advisory in October after announcing changes to its certification process. According to the guidelines, filmmakers must submit the final version of their films, including completed titles, graphics, and sound, for examination.

The board has also clarified that previously announced film titles and release dates will not be considered while assessing a film for certification. This means that a project's public announcement or planned theatrical debut will not determine the outcome of its certification application.

The changes come in a year when 18 new members were announced for the board, including actors Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel Shetty, filmmaker Pallavi Joshi, musician Ricky Kej and producer Supriya Yarlagadda.

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Satluj’s Long Certification Battle

Trehan’s criticism comes against the backdrop of the difficulties faced by Satluj, which remained caught in the certification process for nearly three years. The film, originally titled Ghallughara, was later renamed Panjab ’95 but continued to face disagreements between its makers and the CBFC over proposed changes.

The film eventually appeared on ZEE5 in July under the title Satluj, reportedly without the requested cuts. However, it was taken down within hours of its release.

The certification debate has also affected other high-profile projects. Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, initially scheduled for a Pongal release in January, was referred to a revising committee shortly before its planned theatrical debut. The makers approached the court but did not receive relief, and the film eventually reached theatres in July after the required changes were made.

Trehan’s latest remarks have once again brought the debate over film certification, creative freedom, and the CBFC’s authority into focus.