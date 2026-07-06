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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSatluj Controversy: Diljit Dosanjh Took No Fee For Film Removed From ZEE5 In India

Satluj Controversy: Diljit Dosanjh Took No Fee For Film Removed From ZEE5 In India

Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Satluj' was removed from ZEE5 just two days after its release on July 3.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diljit anticipated restrictions; film reached audiences via downloads.

Diljit Dosanjh is once again in the spotlight, this time over the controversy surrounding his film Satluj. The film, which premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 after years of delays, was removed from the streaming platform within just two days of its release. Originally titled Panjab '95, the film had reportedly remained stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for nearly four years. Reports suggested the makers were unwilling to accept 127 suggested cuts, delaying its release for an extended period. Although the film eventually found its way to OTT, its abrupt removal has sparked widespread discussion online.

Director Reveals Diljit Dosanjh Charged No Fee For The Film

Amid the controversy, an old interview of director Honey Trehan has resurfaced on social media, shedding light on how Diljit Dosanjh came on board the project.

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During the interview, Trehan recalled discussing a film set in post-1984 Punjab with the actor. Initially, Diljit reportedly questioned whether there were enough untold stories from that period to build a feature film around. The conversation then turned to the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose work became the foundation of the project.

Trehan revealed that he showed Diljit his research material, including a photograph of Khalra on the cover of a book, and told him he wanted him to play the lead role. According to the director, Diljit immediately agreed and never discussed remuneration.

Instead, Trehan said the actor simply folded his hands, said, “Waheguru Ji,” and asked only when and where filming would begin, expressing his willingness to be part of the project without charging a fee.

Diljit Responds To Film’s Removal From ZEE5

Reacting to Satluj being taken down from ZEE5, Diljit addressed the issue during a recent live session on social media. The actor said the team had anticipated that the film could eventually face restrictions, although they had expected any action to happen later.

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He added that he was not overly concerned about the removal, claiming that the film had already reached audiences and had been widely downloaded online. He suggested that the objective of making the film accessible had largely been achieved despite its removal from the platform.

Satluj, previously known as Panjab '95, is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra and has been one of the most discussed Punjabi films in recent years because of its prolonged certification process. Although it is no longer available on ZEE5, the film has reportedly surfaced online through unauthorised leaks, adding another chapter to its already controversial release history.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the film's release delayed for an extended period?

The film, originally named Punjab 95, was reportedly stuck with the CBFC for nearly four years. This was due to the makers' reluctance to accept 127 suggested cuts.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 06:38 PM (IST)
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Diljit Dosanjh Zee5 Satluj
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