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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSatish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Get Emotional Remembering Him

Satish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary: Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher Get Emotional Remembering Him

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher’s emotional moment remembering Satish Kaushik reflects a decades-long friendship shaped through iconic films and shared memories.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 02:30 PM (IST)

What was meant to be a heartfelt tribute turned into a deeply emotional moment that captured the true depth of friendship in the film industry. On April 13, 2023,  Actor Anupam Kher hosted a musical evening to honour his late friend Satish Kaushik on what would have been his birthday. The gathering brought together several members of the film fraternity, including Anil Kapoor, the third pillar of their decades-long bond.

As the event progressed, Anupam Kher took to the stage and began sharing memories of Satish Kaushik, including details of their final conversation. The atmosphere was already charged with emotion when he invited Anil Kapoor to join him.

But as Anil made his way toward the stage, the weight of loss became overwhelming.

Visibly shaken, he broke down in tears mid-way. Unable to gather himself, he gently refused to step forward and asked Anupam to continue without him. It was a raw, unfiltered moment, one that needed no words to convey the depth of his grief.

Seeing his friend struggle, Anupam Kher too grew emotional, underscoring just how profound the loss was for all who knew Satish Kaushik.

 
 
 
 
 
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A Friendship That Spanned Four Decades

Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik were more than just colleagues, they were lifelong friends. Their bond stretched over 40 years, rooted in shared struggles, success, and countless memories both on and off screen.

Their collaboration brought audiences some truly memorable performances. From comedy to drama, their chemistry translated effortlessly into cinema, making their pairing one that viewers cherished across generations.

Iconic Films That Defined Their Journey

Over the years, Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik worked together on several notable films, each adding another layer to their creative partnership:

  • Mr. India (1987): Satish Kaushik’s portrayal of Calendar became iconic, adding warmth and humor to the film led by Anil Kapoor.
  • Ram Lakhan (1989): A classic where both actors shared screen space during a defining phase of their careers.
  • Jamai Raja (1990): Another successful collaboration that reflected their on-screen camaraderie.
  • Deewana Mastana (1997): Satish’s role as Pappu Pager remains one of the film’s most memorable highlights.
  • Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000): Directed by Satish Kaushik and starring Anil Kapoor, this film marked a significant milestone in their professional relationship.
  • Thar (2022): Their final film together, bringing their journey full circle decades later.

Satish Kaushik also directed Anil Kapoor in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993) and Badhaai Ho Badhaai (2002), further strengthening their creative bond.

A Loss That Still Feels Fresh

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023, due to a sudden cardiac arrest in New Delhi. His death left a void not only in the film industry but also in the lives of those closest to him.

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 02:28 PM (IST)
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Anil Kapoor Satish Kaushik Satish Kaushik's Birth Anniversary
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