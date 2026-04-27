Sanjay Dutt Appears Before NCW Over His And Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Dutt appeared before NCW over controversial song lyrics.

Nora Fatehi also failed to appear before the commission.

Filmmaker and lyricist apologized, citing women's empowerment efforts.

NCW rejected claims, stating song undermines women's dignity.

Sanjay Dutt has appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his and Nora Fatehi’s song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, which has been criticised for its vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. This comes after he cited professional commitments abroad for his absence during the previous hearing.

Sanjay Dutt Appears Before NCW

The video, shared by news agency ANI, shows Dutt walking inside the building with his legal representative.

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Not just Dutt, Nora Fatehi also failed to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW). The actor’s legal representative was asked to inform her that she must appear before the commission today, April 27.

#WATCH | Delhi | Actor Sanjay Dutt appears before National Commission for Women following summons issued to him over alleged obscenity and vulgarity in the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke.” pic.twitter.com/LRoRlUfhuA — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026

Earlier, Kannada filmmaker Prem and lyricist Raqueeb Alam submitted a written apology to the NCW over the controversial song. They also committed to working towards women’s empowerment over the next three months and agreed to submit a report detailing their efforts to the Commission. The apology was submitted during a hearing in the suo motu case taken up by the Commission, chaired by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

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During the hearing, the NCW Chair rejected the arguments put forth by the filmmaker and lyricist and stated that the song undermines the dignity of women.

“The Chairperson rejected the argument put forward by the accused that they were unaware of the meaning of the lyrics. She clearly stated that harming the dignity of women cannot be justified in the name of creativity,” NCW said in a press release.

Sarke Chunar Row

The controversial song from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil was released on YouTube after its teaser dropped. Since then, the track has faced backlash over its allegedly vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography.

Amid the growing criticism, the makers reportedly took down the song from YouTube, following which a blame game is said to have begun among those associated with the project.

Complaints regarding the song were also reportedly filed with the Delhi Police and the Central government.