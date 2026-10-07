Sarah Todd Unfollows Declan Cleary, Steps Out Without Ring Amid Split Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sarah Todd unfollowed Declan Cleary amid fresh split speculation.

She appeared without engagement ring during recent India trip.

Sources deny split, confirming plans for family's future.

MasterChef Australia stars Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary are once again at the centre of split speculation. The couple, who fell in love while filming the cooking show in 2024, have welcomed twin daughters since making their relationship public. However, Sarah recently stopped following Declan on social media and appeared without her engagement ring in a video filmed during her India trip. The latest development has prompted fresh questions about their relationship. While the pair have kept their personal lives away from social media in recent months, reports previously claimed they had not separated and were still making plans for their future as a family.

Sarah Todd Spotted Without Engagement Ring

Sarah was recently in India, where she promoted Delhi's popular Kuremal Kulfi during a social media video. While enthusiastically explaining the unusual dessert to her followers, she gestured towards the fruit, leaving her hands clearly visible. Sarah said, 'We've all tried fruit inside ice cream, but today I am doing something very different. It is ice cream inside a fruit!'

The video caught attention because Sarah was not wearing her engagement ring. Declan was also absent from the clip, while he has not appeared in several of Sarah's recent social media posts. The Daily Mail has approached Sarah and Declan for comment.

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What Sarah Todd And Declan Cleary Said About Split Rumours

The latest speculation comes after similar rumours surfaced last month. According to New Idea, the couple's reduced interaction online had fuelled claims that they had quietly ended their relationship. However, a source told the publication that Declan, 27, had told friends they had 'definitely not' separated.

'Their lives might look separate from the outside, but behind closed doors they are very much together,' the source said. 'They are making plans, looking for a home and building their future as a family. There is no split.

The insider further claimed that Sarah and Declan had made a 'conscious decision to pull back' from sharing their relationship online. Sarah reportedly prefers keeping family matters private, while Declan has been more comfortable allowing fans to see aspects of their personal lives.

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According to the source, the couple has reached a compromise about what they share publicly. They are also reportedly looking for a larger family home in Melbourne, where they could live with their twin daughters and Sarah's 15-year-old son, Phoenix, whom she shares with her former fiancé Devinder Garcha.

Sarah and Declan welcomed their twin daughters, Claudia and Charlotte, on Christmas Eve. They began dating after meeting while filming MasterChef: Back To Win in 2024 and went public with their romance in early 2025.

Sarah, who is from Queensland, later moved to Melbourne to be with Declan following their whirlwind relationship.

Sarah Todd And Declan Cleary's Relationship Timeline

The couple first connected while filming MasterChef: Back To Win in 2024, and their relationship soon developed away from the cameras. They publicly confirmed their romance in early 2025. Since then, Sarah and Declan have started a family together, welcoming twin daughters Claudia and Charlotte. They were also photographed together during a European holiday in September 2025.

However, the pair have shared fewer pictures since then. Sarah also did not publicly interact with a Father's Day post shared by Declan, which was reportedly his first post since the birth of their daughters. Despite the online speculation, reports have previously maintained that the couple remain together and are focused on their family life.

What Happens Next?

Sarah's latest appearance without her engagement ring and her decision to unfollow Declan have once again fuelled questions about their relationship. However, there has been no public confirmation from either Sarah or Declan that they have separated.