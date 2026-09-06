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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesEgyptian TV Presenter Sarah Khalifa Sentenced To Death Among 11 Others Over Drug Trafficking, Manufacturing

Egyptian TV Presenter Sarah Khalifa Sentenced To Death Among 11 Others Over Drug Trafficking, Manufacturing

Egyptian television presenter Sarah Khalifa has been sentenced to death along with 11 others in a major narcotics case.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Egyptian TV host Sarah Khalifa, 11 others received death sentence.
  • They were convicted of drug manufacturing, trafficking, illegal firearms.
  • Verdict followed Grand Mufti review; the ruling can be appealed.
  • Khalifa also got five years for separate kidnapping conviction.

Egyptian television presenter Sarah Khalifa has been sentenced to death along with 11 other defendants in a major narcotics case, according to state-linked media. A Cairo court found the group guilty of offences linked to the manufacture and trafficking of drugs, as well as illegal firearms and ammunition.

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Sarah Khalifa Sentenced To Death In Cairo Drug Case

Khalifa became known for hosting the television programme Mission Impossible, which focused on crime and security-related issues. She has denied the charges against her.

According to state-owned Al-Ahram, the Cairo court sentenced “Khalifa and 11 other defendants to death by hanging on charges of forming an organised criminal gang specialising in procuring materials used in manufacturing narcotics, with the intent to traffic them, and possessing and carrying unlicensed firearms and ammunition”.

The capital punishment verdict followed consultation with Egypt's Grand Mufti, whose religious opinion is required under Egyptian law in death penalty cases. The ruling can still be appealed.

What Were Sarah Khalifa And The Others Accused Of?

State-run Akhbar el-Yom reported that the defendants were charged with “manufacturing synthetic drugs with the intent to traffic them, by importing the materials used in manufacturing from abroad”.

Authorities reportedly recovered more than 750kg of narcotics and raw materials during the investigation. Two apartments allegedly being used as drug laboratories were also discovered, along with unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The case involved a wider criminal operation in which the defendants were accused of importing ingredients needed to produce drugs for sale.

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Separate Prison Sentence Over Kidnapping Case

The court also handed Khalifa and other defendants five-year prison terms in a separate case involving the kidnapping and assault of a young man.

Khalifa is also known for her business interests outside television. She owns a cosmetic surgery clinic as well as a production company that organises parties and events.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sarah Khalifa sentenced for?

Sarah Khalifa was sentenced to death along with 11 others for offenses linked to manufacturing and trafficking narcotics. The charges also included possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.

What is Sarah Khalifa known for professionally?

She is known as a television presenter who hosted

Can Sarah Khalifa appeal the death sentence?

Yes, the capital punishment verdict can still be appealed according to Egyptian law. The ruling followed consultation with Egypt's Grand Mufti.

What evidence was recovered in the narcotics investigation?

Authorities reportedly recovered over 750kg of narcotics and raw materials. Two apartments used as drug labs and unlicensed firearms were also discovered.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarah Khalifa Sarah Khalifa Death Sentence Egyptian TV Presenter Egypt Drug Case Mission Impossible Presenter
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